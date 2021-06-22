Even Tory Brexiteers Are Repelled By Boris Johnson’s Conduct

The cynical nature of Boris Johnson’s relationship with the Conservative Party, and in particular with his backbench MPs, was underscored by the spasm of panic following the debacle of the Chesham and Amersham by-elections on June 17. Losing a central seat while the official opposition is present has raised concern among many who thought they had a job for life.

The apologies came quickly and did not give any credit to the Conservative Party and some of its flagship policies, namely HS2, and the proposed relaxation of town planning laws. Ministers cannot admit that Johnson is simply tolerated rather than valued by many natural Conservative voters in seats like this. He can be seen as the proverbial breath of fresh air in some Labor regions where smart center-left voters feel desperation over the apparent uselessness of their own parties, but in seats that have always been conservative he is increasingly seen as divorced from parties. values ​​not only because of his politics, but because of his behavior.

It might not have been luck for Johnson that this by-election took place in a seat at the end of the raging debate over planning reform in the north-west suburbs of London. Since the 1930s, when Neville Chamberlain’s administration was forced to design the Green Belt Act to consolidate the rank and file vote, Conservative-hearted voters around the capital have been keen to conserve what remains of the often beautiful countryside near London. .

This wasn’t because the Conservatives were environmentalists before environmentalism was invented, but because they realized over 80 years ago that their constituents loved the rural idyll (even in what was actually an outer suburb) and would always vote against those who pledged to destroy it.

Beyond the increasingly alert and silly rhetoric Johnson had spouted about a green revival and other environmentalist causes (though likely hypocritically and largely apparently to appease his new wife), he seemed to have little points of empathy with the people of this wealthy Chilterns. constituency.

But it’s not just the grassroots people who are starting to tire of his boastfulness and showmanship. Seasoned party watchers were shocked by Johnson’s clownish performance at the G7 summit earlier this month, and in particular by the parade grabbing the attention of his little child, comparing it unfavorably to the more dignified conduct of his fellow heads of government. President Macron himself was incompetent in claiming that Northern Ireland was not part of the UK, when Johnson told him that preventing Britain from sending sausages to Belfast was like preventing them from being sent. from Toulouse to Paris. However, senior officials and conservative politicians were horrified that Johnson informed the media about the exchange and thereby made it public.

For many of the older generation of Conservatives, that was long enough. In contrast, most MPs support Johnson because they see him as their meal ticket, not because of deep personal loyalty, a quality he neither possesses nor inspires in others. If the heart continues to find fault with Johnson’s interpretation of conservatism, and he no longer appears to be those average MPs for re-election, his motto will be seriously downgraded.

The G7 summit kicked off another comparison that did Johnson no favor. The Tory PM’s criticisms were all too clear that such goodwill that Britain, as the host nation, had managed to spread and such diplomatic finesse that it managed to demonstrate was almost exclusively due to the royal family, alongside whom Johnson made an embarrassing figure. The Queen never comments on her prime ministers, but those close to the Royal Family now regularly say that members who meet Johnson on official occasions find him lacking in the qualities expected of the Queen’s prime minister.

That in itself does not change anything; however, the acute awareness among most senior conservatives, especially former ministers, of this rare sense of disappointment perhaps does. Most of these Tories have never been reconciled with Johnson as their party leader, and never will be. Their willingness to criticize it when they judge that the time has come for maximum effect will be inflamed by the thought that they are not the only ones affected by the constitutional process who find it a handicap and an inconvenience. And aware that they are of the profound ineffectiveness of the official opposition under Keir Starmer, they also know that if we must end the embarrassment they perceive in the leadership of their own party and the country, it will be largely up to them to begin to bring that end.

The House of Lords will debate in the coming days the government’s decision to reverse the Cameron administration’s pledge to spend 0.7 percent of GDP on foreign aid. A measure of internal opposition to Johnson among what the tabloid press calls the greats of his party will then appear. Anytime he does something they deem deeply inappropriate, ordering the Queen to lie about the prorogation of Parliament in 2019, or threatening not to honor a treaty he claimed was a triumph personal and on which he sought and won. vote in a general election, the loathing they feel grows, as does their numbers.

It is a misconception that this dissatisfaction with Johnson is confined to those who supported Remain in 2016. Some Brexiteers find his office conduct repugnant too, and in the months to come they are increasingly likely to say it. Johnson polarized opinion on Brexit, but that argument has largely evolved. And, ironically, it was he who made him move forward, towards a singularly deepened question: if, for lack of probity, lack of seriousness and lack of what remains of the dignity of his office, he is fit to be first minister.

