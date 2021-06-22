Politics
“Pleasant departure from the past”: Prime Minister Modi praises the cooperation between the central state and the pandemic | Latest India News
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday praised the cooperation between the Center and the states amid the coronavirus pandemic, saying they were able to borrow much more in 2020-2021 and raise a supplement 1.06 lakh crore. Prime Minister Modi said in a blog on LinkedIn that 23 states have benefited from additional borrowing from 1.06 lakh crore on a potential 2.14 lakh crore.
“This significant increase in the availability of resources was made possible by a central state approach. bhagidari. When we formulated our economic response to the Covid-19 pandemic, we wanted to make sure that our solutions do not follow a single pattern, ”PM Modi wrote in the“ Reforms by Conviction and Incentives ”blog.
“For a federal country with continental dimensions, finding political instruments at the national level to promote reforms by state governments is indeed a challenge. But we had confidence in the robustness of our federal political system and we moved forward in the spirit of the Central State. bhagidari,” he said.
Prime Minister Modi said that in May 2020, as part of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat package, the Center announced that state governments would be allowed to borrow more for 2020-2021. An additional 2 percent of the state’s gross domestic product (GSDP) has been authorized, of which 1 percent has been made conditional on the implementation of certain economic reforms, he added.
It was a boost, which Prime Minister Modi called “rare in Indian public finances”, prompting states to adopt progressive policies to secure additional funds. “The results of this exercise are not only encouraging but also go against the idea that there are few takers for good economic policies,” he added.
The reforms were linked to “improving the living comfort of the public and in particular of the poor, the vulnerable and the middle class. Second, they have also promoted fiscal sustainability ”. A 0.25 percent financial incentive was attached to each reform.
PM Modi wrote that the four reforms to which additional borrowing was linked had two characteristics. Each of the reforms was linked to “improving the living comfort of the public and especially the poor, vulnerable and middle class. Second, they also promoted fiscal sustainability,” he said.
The first reform under the One Nation One Ration Card policy required state governments to ensure that all ration cards under the National Food Safety Act (NFSA) were linked to Aadhaar numbers of all family members and that all fair-price stores have an electronic point of sale. devices. “The main advantage of this is that migrant workers can get their food ration from anywhere in the country,” he said.
“The second reform, aimed at improving the ease of doing business, required states to ensure that the renewal of business licenses under 7 laws is automatic, online and non-discretionary on the simple payment of fees.” , he wrote.
“The third reform required states to notify the floor rates of property tax and water and sanitation charges, in accordance with indicative values of stamp duties for real estate transactions and current costs, respectively, in areas urban. This would allow better quality of services to urban populations. poor and middle class, support better infrastructure and stimulate growth, ”he wrote.
The fourth reform was the introduction of direct benefit transfer or DBT instead of the free supply of electricity to farmers.
It was a nice start from the past, and the Center and States came together to roll out pro-public reforms in a short period of time amid the pandemic. “This was made possible by our approach of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas. Officials who worked on these reforms suggest that without this incentive of additional funds, enactment of these policies would have taken years. has known a model of reforms by stealth and coercion. It is a new model of reforms by conviction and incentives, “he said.
