CHINA IN A VILLAGE

The story of a city and a changing world

By Liang Hong

Like many Chinese who immigrated to the big city, Liang hong used to return home on quick trips to visit family, until over a decade ago, when she was struck by the fact that her village had become unrecognizable. The center of the village has been abandoned, the neighboring river polluted, the forest cut down, the local school transformed into a pigsty. The violence had increased and almost everyone who could was gone.

And so she started recording her thoughts and interviewing the locals to find out what was wrong. In 2010, she published her findings under the title China in Liang Village (the Chinese title), now translated by Emily Goedde as China in One Village: The Story of One Town and the Changing World. The title clearly shows Liang’s ambition to explain the issues plaguing not only his hometown, but also all of Chinese society.

In China, the result was a real literary sensation. It has sold hundreds of thousands of copies, won numerous Chinese literary awards, sparked knockoffs, and sparked a nationwide debate on the costs of modernization. Liang’s book reflects what she calls a national sense of psychological homelessness, a sense that change has overwhelmed the institutions that for millennia have been the foundation of Chinese society, especially the family and the village.

A literature professor at Renmin University, Liang uses his research skills to dig deeper into his topic, retrieving government reports for leaking statistics while searching for officials and even petty thieves for interviews. Although she fictitious the name of her hometown and those of the main characters, she does not fire any punches.