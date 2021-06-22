Politics
How to destroy a village
CHINA IN A VILLAGE
The story of a city and a changing world
By Liang Hong
Like many Chinese who immigrated to the big city, Liang hong used to return home on quick trips to visit family, until over a decade ago, when she was struck by the fact that her village had become unrecognizable. The center of the village has been abandoned, the neighboring river polluted, the forest cut down, the local school transformed into a pigsty. The violence had increased and almost everyone who could was gone.
And so she started recording her thoughts and interviewing the locals to find out what was wrong. In 2010, she published her findings under the title China in Liang Village (the Chinese title), now translated by Emily Goedde as China in One Village: The Story of One Town and the Changing World. The title clearly shows Liang’s ambition to explain the issues plaguing not only his hometown, but also all of Chinese society.
In China, the result was a real literary sensation. It has sold hundreds of thousands of copies, won numerous Chinese literary awards, sparked knockoffs, and sparked a nationwide debate on the costs of modernization. Liang’s book reflects what she calls a national sense of psychological homelessness, a sense that change has overwhelmed the institutions that for millennia have been the foundation of Chinese society, especially the family and the village.
A literature professor at Renmin University, Liang uses his research skills to dig deeper into his topic, retrieving government reports for leaking statistics while searching for officials and even petty thieves for interviews. Although she fictitious the name of her hometown and those of the main characters, she does not fire any punches.
China in One Village begins with an account of decades of brutal government policies that took power away from the villagers. Families that for generations produced many civic leaders were executed by the Communist government after it took power in 1949.
Then came a series of collective traumas, including the government-provoked Great Famine from 1958 to 1961, which killed up to 45 million people, including a third of the villagers of the country. At the time, the elderly were forced to live in collective retirement homes, including Liang’s grandfather. As his father said: When he entered he was in good health. Four days later, they sent him back on a mat. He was dead.
Liang tells his stories with empathy, saying in the preface that his book is above all literature. Sometimes it achieves this goal. Yet at other times the chapters look a bit like a list of issues: the environment, children, mental health, crime, politics. It should also be noted that most of his research was done around 2008, which indicates how slow the movement of translated works is between China and the rest of the world.
Readers today might wonder if a book like this could still be published in China, with much stricter censorship under the Xi Jinping administration than it was in the recent past. The answer is that similar books always appear because authors like Liang do not directly challenge the government. She lets the officials speak, which is not only politically astute, but also impartial. We learn, for example, that many officials are familiar with local affairs, but also tend to seek quick fixes.
China in One Village talks about universal challenges, issues facing not only Chinese villages but also alienated communities around the world. As Liang says, villages like his feel no real sense of participation in government decisions that destroy them.
