Indonesian Islamic school faces wave of desecration





The mayor of a town in Indonesia’s central Java province has vowed to close an Islamic school after a group of his students were accused of desecrating Christian graves in a cemetery. Gibran Rakabuming Raka, the mayor of Solo, made the vow after inspecting the damage at the cemetery in the city’s Kenteng district on June 21. Local media reported that 10 students aged 5 to 12 from the unnamed Islamic school broke crosses from 12 Christian graves in the public cemetery on June 19. Subscribe to your free daily UCA News newsletter Thank you. You are now subscribed to the daily newsletter During the visit, the mayor blamed the school and its teachers We will close the school and fire its teachers for teaching intolerance to their students, Raka told reporters after the visit. Raka, who is also the son of Indonesian President Joko Widodo, said the school did not have a permit from the local government and was in violation of the law. It has become urgent for the government to eliminate radicalism in all schools He urged the police to prosecute teachers and punish students even though they are children. Their actions were a gross act of intolerance, he said. Ustad Mujair, the school principal, denied teaching intolerance or that teachers encouraged children to vandalize graves. Bonar Tigor Naipospos,The vice president of the Setara Institute for Democracy and Peace called the incident disturbing and warned that radical groups were targeting children with their intolerant rhetoric. It has become urgent for the government to eliminate radicalism from all schools, Naipospos told UCA News. Father Antonius Benny Susetyo, a member of a presidential unit promoting community tolerance, said the instigators in the case showed a flagrant lack of morality. Sanctions should be directed at those who told or inspired children to destroy these graves, he told UCA News, adding that he fully supports the mayor’s response to close the school and call for the continuation of the graves. teachers.

