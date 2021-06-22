Sisi-Mitsotakis meeting reflects focus on Turkey’s regional policies

CAIRO The joint press conference between Egyptian President Abdelfattah al-Sisi and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday highlighted continued concern over Turkey’s role in the eastern Mediterranean.

However, the statements by the two leaders only hinted at what they saw as a major threat to both countries for strategic and historical reasons.

The Egyptian president avoided direct reference to Turkey during the joint press conference held in Cairo, indicating that Cairo, although it sees Ankara as a great regional rival, is nowhere near facing it. and awaits broader political and regional changes that could affect the policies of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Sisi underlined his attachment to sovereignty over territorial waters and his concern to strengthen relations with Greece and develop the existing cooperation within the framework of the tripartite mechanism with Cyprus, in order to achieve common interests and objectives in the region. of the eastern Mediterranean.

Mitsotakis stressed that his country is interested in strengthening cooperation with Cairo and also in developing the tripartite mechanism between Egypt, Greece and Cyprus, which, he said, has been effective for coordination and cooperation. regular institutional.

He agreed with Egypt on the need to establish peace in Libya and the withdrawal of foreign forces from its territory.

Analysts say Turkey generally responds to regional statements criticizing its role with indifference on the one hand and with continued pursuit of its plans on the other, regardless of any warning.

They stress that statements by regional officials, especially those coming from Egypt, on Turkey’s role have remained purely rhetorical, as they have not pressured Ankara to withdraw from its growing encroachment on Turkey. Eastern Mediterranean and moving away from disputed areas, nor seek to force him to withdraw his forces and the mercenaries he brought to Libya.

In contrast, Ankara has strengthened its influence in Cyprus. The French, Egyptians and Greeks lowered the tone of their statements to the point of giving the impression that their words were only formal expressions.

The Turks are now imposing their presence in Libya as a fait accompli and senior officials are heading to Tripoli without informing any local or international party, as if the Libyan capital were a Turkish province.

The same analysts believe that the abundance of declarations and the intensity of diplomatic demarches do not substitute for concrete results on the ground, especially when they do not force the opposition to reconsider its policy.

They stress that Egypt, which seeks to appear as a regional alternative to Turkey, exaggerates its political weight, especially since it found itself alone in trying to reduce Turkey’s influence.

They warn that Egypt could make the mistake of inflating the extent of its success in Gaza, which by any standard was due to exceptional circumstances.

They see that what happened in Gaza was the result of combined regional and international conditions that made Egypt the only link between conflicting agendas and opposing powers that agreed on the need for de-escalation in Gaza. and an attempt to bring Hamas to a political settlement. .

Sisi and Mitsotakis, focused on the latest developments in Libya. It was agreed to support the current political track, leading to the holding of elections in time before the end of this year and on the importance of dismantling the militias and the departure of all foreign and mercenary forces from Libyan soil.

This focus on the Libyan crisis has suggested that Turkey will not succeed in imposing a fait accompli on the regional powers and that it will have no other choice but to act in accordance with international demands since the second Berlin conference on the Libya, which is due to start on Wednesday, may involve collective pressure on Turkey to force it to change its behavior.

Former Egyptian Foreign Minister Mohamed Al-Orabi told The Arab Weekly that the meeting confirmed that there is no alternative to Egypt’s relations with countries in the Eastern Mediterranean, as the rapprochement with these countries is of great strategic importance for Egypt and Turkey and for the region.

Orabi explained that Turkey’s problem lies in the belief that Erdogan’s recent meeting with US President Joe Biden will achieve strategic advances for Ankara and allow it more leeway and change its regional approaches.

He stressed that Egypt will not let the developments in the region affect its relations with the countries of the Eastern Mediterranean and there is evidence that Cairo will seek in the near future to strengthen its relations with Greece and Cyprus.