Politics
Boris Johnson accused of letting Germans steal march in tanning bed wars as double-bitten Britons languish at home
BORIS Johnson was accused last night of letting the Germans steal a march in the tanning bed wars as the double-bitten Britons languished at home.
Germans are free to travel and have wasted no time getting down the towels despite the deployment of failed jabs from the EU and the country averaging more than 100 deaths a day.
Thousands of people took to the beaches of Gran Canaria, Mallorca and mainland Spain to soak up the hot sun as frustrated Britons were stranded at home in the cold and rain.
They have free access to travel to most of Europe and only need one negative PCR test before returning home while Brits returning from Orange List countries such as France, Greece and Spain must self-isolate for ten days and be tested twice.
German Health Minister Jens Spahn has launched a digital vaccination passport valid throughout the EU and from Friday fully vaccinated people can enter Germany if two weeks have passed since their jab.
Last night, scientists, MPs, travel bosses and holidaymakers warned Britons were at risk of being left behind despite our plummeting death rate and the fact that nearly all adults had received at least one vaccine .
Yesterday it was confirmed that only five Britons have died as hospitalizations have remained extremely low, prompting claims that the frightened PM is leaping into the shadows.
Despite the statistics, The Sun may reveal that the Safe Travel Allow List is unlikely to be added in a review this week. Another is scheduled for the end of July, but will arrive too late for many vacationers.
Mr Johnson said the country was looking good for the national unlock on July 19, but he was pessimistic about the overseas vacations.
He said: There will be hassles, there will be delays, I’m afraid, because the priority must be to protect the country and prevent the virus from coming back.
Warning of a harsh winter, he said: You can never rule out that there will be a new disease, a new horror that we just haven’t budgeted for or factored in.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock said his department was working on measures to allow fully vaccinated Britons more freedom, but he warned: weren’t ready to take that step yet, but it’s some something I want to see and we’ll introduce, subject to guidance, as soon as it’s reasonable.
The dragging feet comes despite figures from the Ministry of Health showing that no Covid anti-vaccine strains have been imported from Amber List countries.
In the three weeks leading up to June 9, out of 1,418 people arriving from Spain, 1,222 from France and 484 from Greece, only four tested positive, none with a mutant variant currently of concern to ministers.
Government adviser Professor Robert Dingwall, a public health expert at Nottingham Trent University who sits on the government’s Nervtag advisory group, told The Sun it was time to stop jumping in the shadows.
He said: Fully vaccinated people should have freedom of movement, or as much freedom of movement as any other country will allow them.
We have a persistent misunderstanding of risk. If you are doubly vaccinated, you are at very low risk of traveling anywhere else on the planet, as the vaccines would work just as well in Kathmandu as in Kenya.
The problem is that vaccines don’t prevent you from getting a mild infection with a local variant.
If you bring it back to the country where pretty much everyone is doubly vaccinated, they are all protected to the same extent as you.
There is a failure to think about it from a risk management perspective perhaps rather than from a public health perspective.
Professor Karol Sikora, University of Buckingham, said: It’s cruel to spoil everyone’s summer vacation for reasons that just aren’t backed up by science.
The current travel restrictions will not prevent further variations anyway, as the actual procedures are not stringent enough. Cases will inevitably pass through.
The government should either close the borders completely and not let anyone in, or open up travel to the rest of us.
It is no good to preach about risk while allowing world leaders to have fun on Cornwall beach.
His plea was echoed by Senior Conservative MP Sir Iain Duncan Smith, who urged: Let’s put all of this into perspective and reassess the risks people face.
The former Conservative leader warned: We cannot eliminate the risk entirely, but vaccines must be recognized as the game changer.
There is no reason why summer should be difficult for people who have been doubly stung.
Tim Alderslade, boss of Airlines UK who represents BA, Virgin and easyJet, said the government needs to keep track of the data.
He added: It shows that it is perfectly safe to open up travel to many countries while maintaining a strong red list for high-risk destinations.
If they continue down this path ignoring the data as well as the effectiveness of their own immunization program, they will never make the trip anywhere again.
A Ryanair spokesperson said: We call on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to open international travel without further delay to all those vaccinated.
Vaccinated citizens should be immediately allowed to travel freely. It is completely absurd to keep vaccinated people locked up when scientific data has shown that vaccines are effective against all variants.
Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said he understood travelers’ frustrations.
He said: I completely understand. For me it was very difficult because I want to go on vacation but I chose not to because of the restrictions.
It’s hard to balance. He said the data from Amber List countries was encouraging.
The British will not benefit from the reopening of the German border, however, as his government must keep the entry ban in place for arrivals from areas of viral variants, such as the UK.
