Pak will not host US bases as it could lead to “revenge attacks”: PM Khan





By Sajjad Hussein

Islamabad, June 22 (PTI) Prime Minister Imran Khan has ruled out hosting US bases in Pakistan for military action inside war-torn Afghanistan, fearing his country is “the target of revenge attacks “by terrorists.

In an opinion piece published in The Washington Post ahead of US President Joe Biden’s meeting with key Afghan leaders in the White House later this week, Khan also questioned the effectiveness of such US bases in Pakistan. .

“We just cannot afford it. We have already paid too high a price,” Khan said, amid reports that the United States continues to focus on Pakistan for a military base in the region.

Elaborating on the reasons why the United States did not agree to have bases in Pakistan, which had been authorized after 9/11 to coordinate operations in Afghanistan, the prime minister said: If Pakistan would agree to host US bases, from which to bomb Afghanistan, and an Afghan civil war ensued, Pakistan would again be the target of terrorists’ vengeance. ”

According to media reports, the United States has used the Shamsi air base in Balochistan to carry out hundreds of drone strikes since 2008. The drone strikes have mainly focused on suspected members of Al Qaeda in the mountainous tribal areas. , but also crossed the border with Afghanistan.

If the United States, with the most powerful military machine in history, couldn’t win the war from within Afghanistan after 20 years, how would America do it from bases in our? country? Khan asked.

Khan, however, stressed that Pakistan and the United States have the same interests in Afghanistan: political settlement, stability, economic development and denial of any safe haven for terrorists. “We want a negotiated peace, not a civil war,” he wrote.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan is ready to be a partner for peace in Afghanistan with the United States, but we will avoid risking a new conflict after the withdrawal of American troops.

Amid the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan, the United States is researching options to closely monitor the region and discussing it with other countries. Pakistan, however, told the United States it would not lay down its foundations and reiterated Islamabad’s commitment to Afghan peace.

Biden’s talks with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and chairman of the Afghan High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah on Friday will discuss the withdrawal of US troops amid an upsurge in fighting between Afghan forces and the Taliban across the country.

Khan said Pakistan had made a mistake in the past in choosing between warring Afghan parties, but he learned from that experience.

We have no favorites and we will work with any government that enjoys the confidence of the Afghan people. History proves that Afghanistan can never be controlled from the outside, he said.

Khan said Pakistan has suffered so much from the wars in Afghanistan. Over 70,000 Pakistanis have been killed. While the United States provided $ 20 billion in aid, losses to the Pakistani economy exceeded $ 150 billion.

He said tourism and investment dried up and after joining the US effort, Pakistan was targeted as a collaborator, which led to terrorism against our country from the Tehreek-e- Taliban Pakistan and other groups.

He also questioned the use of US drone attacks, which I warned against, did not win the war, but they created hatred for Americans, swelling the ranks of terrorist groups against our two countries.

Khan said there were more than three million Afghan refugees in Pakistan and their numbers could increase in the event of another civil war in Afghanistan.

He said most of the Taliban are from the Pashtun ethnic group, and more than half of the Pashtuns live on the Pakistani side of the border.

That is why we made a lot of great diplomatic efforts to bring the Taliban to the negotiating table, first with the Americans and then with the Afghan government.

“We know that if the Taliban try to declare a military victory, it will lead to endless bloodshed. We hope the Afghan government will also show more flexibility in the talks and stop blaming Pakistan because we do all our possible short of military action, he said.

Khan said promoting economic connectivity and regional trade is key to lasting peace and security in Afghanistan.

Any other military action is in vain. If we share this responsibility, Afghanistan, once synonymous with the Great Game and regional rivalries, could instead emerge as a model of regional cooperation, he said. PTI SH SCY ZH AKJ SCY

Disclaimer: – This story was not edited by Outlook staff and is auto-generated from news agency feeds. Source: PTI

More from Outlook Magazine

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos