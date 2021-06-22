“The opposition knows that the PM will stay in power for another term”





ISLAMABAD:

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Tuesday that the opposition was speaking out against rigging in the coming polls, knowing that Prime Minister Imran Khan would win another term in power.

“We want to introduce electronic voting machines into the system to solve electoral problems,” Fawad said during the session of the National Assembly on Tuesday.

“There is no leadership in the opposition, it is a disintegrated group,” he noted.

“From 1947 to 2008, Pakistan took out loans worth Rs 6 trillion from foreign sources,” the minister said, adding that the country had used the money to create the fifth largest army in the country. world, by establishing Islamabad, highways, naval bases and Gwadar. Harbor.

“But between the years 2008 and 2018, the number of loans contracted rose to Rs26 trillion.” Now, Fawad said, at least 2 trillion rupees is being used to repay loans taken out during the tenure of previous governments.

“They [previous governments] borrowed money to install power plants, including a coal-fired power plant in Sahiwal, when coal is not mined in the area.

“Because of them, we have to pay back the PPIs and give them 900 billion rupees a year.”

The Minister of Information further stated that in 2023 the government will have to pay 1.5 trillion rupees to PPIs and clarified that from now on the country has the capacity to produce 30,000 megawatts but cannot distribute that about 24,000 megawatts.

Turning his arms to the Sindh provincial government, the minister said: “Sindh has received 1.6 trillion to 1.7 trillion rupees in the space of two years under the NFC.

“[They were] donated money separately as part of grants, but what did the Sindh government do, “he asked and claimed that the funds” went to London, Canada, the United States, Paris and Dubai ”.

Continuing his criticism of the PML-N and the PPP, Fawad said there were two families, “one sends money out of the country from Islamabad and the other from Sindh”.

Last week, Fawad attacked former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, claiming that the PML-N chairman was free to go anywhere on condition that he returned “looted wealth”.

The Minister of Information had argued that the government wanted to bring the accountability process to a logical conclusion.

