Politics
British judges block attempts to extradite suspected “PKK killer” to Turkey
British judges have blocked Turkey’s efforts to extradite a suspected Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) activist accused of two murders because he would not be given a fair trial.
Ozgur Tanis is wanted by Turkish authorities after being accused of being part of a group that strangled two people with a rope 22 years ago.
Turkish prosecutors also accuse him of blocking a road and stopping motorists at gunpoint to seize money, identity cards and other documents on behalf of the PKK two years earlier.
Mr Tanis, 45, who lives with his family in London, claims he was falsely involved in the alleged crimes based on the evidence of four PKK members and was seeking UK asylum in time of the infringements.
Kurdish, Mr Tanis was born in southeastern Turkey and came into contact with PKK supporters after moving to Istanbul, according to a court ruling.
He became involved in Kurdish leftist politics and was detained in 1988 for two days. He claims to have been tortured and threatened with death if he continued his separatist activities.
He left Turkey in November for Germany where his brother is a political refugee before settling in the United Kingdom in December 1998. He was naturalized British in 2010 and works in the restaurant business.
The PKK, which wants an independent Kurdish state, has been leading a rebellion against Turkey since 1984 which has left more than 40,000 dead.
Around 5,500 people have died since 2015 alone, according to the International Crisis Group think tank.
Last year, a judge ruled that Mr Tanis should not be sent back to Turkey to stand trial there because of potential harm to him due to his links to the PKK.
He would face life in prison if convicted and would likely spend many years in solitary confinement with limited access to other prisoners and his immediate family.
Professor Bill Bowring, an expert on human rights law, told Westminster Magistrates’ Court last year that the prospect of Mr Tanis having a fair trial in Turkey was very remote due to his sympathies for the PKK. The PKK is recognized as a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and the EU.
He said that since a coup plot in 2016, more than 4,000 judges and prosecutors have been dismissed or relocated and hundreds of lawyers have investigated criminal offenses.
Turkey, which first requested his extradition in May 2019, appealed last year’s ruling, but judges agreed on Monday that Tanis would not be given a fair trial because of his Kurdish ethnicity and political sympathies. He also said that Mr. Tanis could be subjected to inhuman treatment in prison.
Mr Taniss’ lawyer Ali Has said the ruling sends a message to Turkey about its lack of respect for human rights.
We sincerely hope that judgments like this will help improve human rights for all and strengthen mechanisms to protect individuals against government abuse of power, he said after the judgment.
Turkey has lost a string of extradition cases to the UK over concerns over damaging trials and conditions of detention.
These include the case of media mogul Hamdi Akin Ipek, whose newspapers and television channels were confiscated by Turkish officials for criticizing the regime of President Recep Tayyip Erdogans.
