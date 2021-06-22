PoK will merge with India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modis: Minister of Tourism Prahlad Patel | India News





Union Minister of Tourism and Culture Prahlad Singh Patel , in an interview tells Timesofindia.com his take on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, the post-election violence in West Bengal, allegations of irregularities in the purchase of land for the Ram temple in Ayodhya, farmers protest, Kumbh’s detention for the second wave of the Covid pandemic and the impact of the coronavirus disease on tourism in India.

Extracts:

Q: Do you think the law and order situation has improved in Jammu and Kashmir because it is a Union (UT) territory?

A: Of course. The holding of the Panchayat and District Development Council (DDC) elections after so many years, the visit of unprecedented numbers of tourists to the UT and the rapid pace of infrastructure development are proof of this. .

Q: Is it going to continue like this? Won’t Jammu and Kashmir be granted statehood?

A: The party (BJP) and the government (Modi) are not breaking their word. We are strong in our commitment, but when things go peacefully, more development work should take place. In addition, being a border area, there are challenges from a strategic point of view. One aspect has been taken care of but the remaining part of Kashmir [Pak-occupied Kashmir (PoK)] remains to come back (in India).

Q: Does this (PoK) have to come back?

A: It was passed by Parliament.

Q: Will it be merged under this mandate of the Modi government?

A: So far all the work has been done under the leadership of Modi ji, such as the annulment of section 370, the verdict of Ram Mandir by the Supreme Court, the CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act), the Triple Talaq Act, International Yoga Day, sending the COVID vaccine to 150 countries and all the other good things. We expect this to happen under his leadership as well.

Q: So, will PoK merge within India this term (from the NDA government)?

A: I think we would all like to see this lucky day. If anyone can achieve this, and the way things are going, I have a firm belief that we would see with our own eyes that the concept of Akhand Bharat would materialize under his leadership.

Q: Is the strengthened military movement achieving this goal?

A: I wouldn’t comment on it. My job is to ensure the improvement of tourism, which I have done.

Q: Are there any plans to further divide Jammu and Kashmir and make Jammu a separate entity?

A: I shouldn’t comment on this. Government decisions are carefully considered. The gaps have been closed. Leh-Kargil is one example. Their culture had suffered during all these years. Jammu would also have his own feelings. Our attempt would be to restore their cultural heritage. This is our job.

Q: What do you have to say about the alleged post-election violence in West Bengal?

A: During the elections, I stayed in North Bengal for a long time. There is a constituency of Naxalbari from where naxalism started. I went here. The BJP and all of us are strong opponents of the Naxal ideology. A BJP candidate won over Naxalbari in the election. This is an important political development. This means that we have triumphed over the naxal ideology.

The post-election violence taking place in West Bengal is pseudo-naxalism. There are several differences between the naxals and the perpetrators of violence in Bengal. They only followed democratic principles until they won the election. They indulged in theatricality by showing a broken leg. Subsequently, these pseudo-naxals began to terrorize people worse than the naxals. Naxals only target and kill leaders while these pseudo-naxals kill and attack the common man who voted for a certain party. Naxals never rape. But these pseudo-naxals adopted the rape and gang rape of ordinary citizens as a major tool to terrorize those who supported a party.

Terror could be measured by people announcing over loudspeakers that they had made a mistake by voting for a party and that they would never do so in the future. We will have to fight against this odious pseudo-naxalism. Not only democracy is in danger, but also humanity is threatened. This is violence based on power, authority and rule and is quite dangerous.

We fought the naxals. BJP workers will fight them too.

Q: Are you referring to the Chief Minister of West Bengal and the Congressional Supremo of Trinamool (TMC) Mamata banerjee the role of that?

A: I do not hesitate to say that this political violence is taking place 100% with the knowledge and under the direction of Mamata Banerjee. I have no doubt about it. She is 100% responsible for it. No one else can be blamed because only his dictate is followed in the party.

Q: Several BJP supporters have called for the imposition of Presidents Rule in West Bengal. Do you agree with that?

A: The BJP has always believed that elected governments should not be destabilized. But it is not possible to answer yes or no in this particular case. Within a democratic framework, the departments concerned will make the right decision. While the Constitution allows many things, it also prohibits others. The government will make the right decision within the constitutional framework. But those who believe in democratic principles should not wait five years or the end of the full term.

Q: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh and Congress have made allegations of serious irregularities in the purchase of land for the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Your comments.

A: The AAP was born recently but Congress left no opportunity to oppose and defame Ramjanmabhoomi’s agitation in a planned manner. I am a person of rural origin. I know I will buy the land near my home even though it is 50 times the normal price. The same goes for the Ram temple. We need large tracts of land for the imagined area around the large structure. We have to welcome the land we get without any legal quarrels, albeit at a much higher price.

But a bigger problem is why do these people, who not only did not contribute to the temple but also opposed it every step of the way, have an upset stomach? The Congress-led UPA I government in 2007 went so far as to submit an affidavit to the Supreme Court denying Lord Ram’s very existence and claiming he was a fictional character. Their then chief minister, Kapil Sibal, also said there was no scientific evidence to prove that Ram Setu was created by man.

This issue was raised in view of the upcoming UP and Uttarakhand assembly elections. Congress never does anything without thinking about elections.

Q: Farmers have been protesting against the three agro-marketing reform laws since November 26 last year. Is it the failure of the central government which could not find a solution?

A: Just like the anti-CAA protests, this agitation by farmers is also unnecessary and meaningless. The three farm laws are 100 percent in the best interests of the farmers and the nation.

Second, a handful of farmers in Punjab, Haryana and western UP are protesting. Third, the protests are organized by pawnbroker farmers, whom we call arhatiyas. Fourth, Punjab and Haryana have been the two main states for decades for the supply of crops. However, Madhya Pradesh has overtaken them and several other states are also rushing to become leaders in procurement. Agricultural laws harm the interests of the arhatiyas and, therefore, protests.

Q: The protesters have only two demands: the removal of the three agricultural laws and the granting of legal status at the minimum support price (MSP). Does the center have an ego problem accepting them?

A: Why should the government accept their demands? When laws were passed in parliament, members of all parties were present in both chambers. The opposition participated in the debate and subsequently voted. The bill was passed despite the fact that the BJP did not have a majority in Rajya Sabha. Therefore, the demand to repeal laws is to challenge Parliament. Second, the implementation of agricultural laws is optional.

States are free not to implement them. Protesters try to dictate their terms to the government. They should suggest the PSM model they wish to implement. But they are not even ready to speak.

Q: It is alleged that Kumbh in Haridwar contributed to the spread of Covid and caused the deaths of several people, including sadhus. Do you think the holding of the religious event was wrong?

A: It was neither the fault of the central government nor the government of Uttarakhand. It is totally an attempt to create the wrong impression. Covid has hit several states where neither Kumbh nor elections have taken place like in Maharashtra and Rajasthan. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath created a new perception of Kumbh. The smear campaign aims to undermine this perception.

Q: What has been the impact of the Covid pandemic on tourism?

A: Tourism has suffered all over the world. There is no doubt that India was also a victim. However, the loss was not universal. Metropolitan areas and large hotel groups are facing more serious crises. Our industry has not been able to properly manage domestic tourism between the two waves of the Covid pandemic. Tourism in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Goa has been hit hard. We face the challenge of dealing with foreign tourists whenever the tourism industry opens up.

Having said that, let me also add that challenges also bring opportunities. According to global estimates, the post-Covid recovery and survival of tourism is the fastest in India. One of the reasons I am claiming this is that when Covid hit last year, foreign tourists to India at that time did not feel safe traveling to their respective countries. They felt safe here in India.

Second, after the first wave of Covid, no other nation except India has helped countries to which we have given drugs. The overall perception of India tourism is quite high. China was a major tourist point before Covid. But the world’s view on China has changed. India is the only alternative to China.

Wellness tourism offers the best opportunity to become a tourist destination. Whether yoga or Ayush, this is where India is. We also offer pure allopathic treatment. Therefore, tourism would prefer our country for treatment and peace in the post-coronavirus pandemic phase. When tourism picks up, India will quickly emerge on the global tourism map.

Q: Has your ministry prepared a roadmap for the revival of the tourism sector?

A: The basic rule of tourism is that renewal and survival happens automatically when tourists arrive. Even the government gave a package after the first wave of Covid. However, we were faced with a major challenge. Until then, there were only 1,400 hotels registered with the Ministry of Tourism. To expand the data, we launched a National Integrated Database of Hospitality Industry (NIDHI) portal for hotels to register with self-declaration. So far in recent months, the number of hotels has grown to 41,000. This is a major achievement.







