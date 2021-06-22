Letting in the UEFA variant could be Boris Johnson’s next goal | Marina hyde

HIt is encouraging to see UEFA organize a return from danger to the Euro. Not in football, you understand that putting four teams in third place just deflates the group stages of an already compromised 24-team tournament even more in terms of format. But threatening last week to pull off the Wembley final and move it to Hungary unless 2,500 of their dignitaries can stray well from quarantine, that’s the stuff of perilous sensations.

Not that a final in Budapest wouldn’t offer something new: a large number of openly racist and homophobic supporters who are ultimately investigated by UEFA for their conduct so far during the tournament . The governing body sensationally dropped its high-level investigation into German captain Manuel Neuers’ decision to wear a rainbow armband, and appears to be belatedly looking into potentially discriminatory incidents in the matches of Hungary against Portugal and France. Honestly, you don’t get into the football police for that, do you? Sad when the audience raises their eyebrows means you get the equivalent of an unpaid parking ticket and instead have to waste your time on something much bigger, but I guess that’s life in there. unit for investigating cracks in governing bodies.

Anyway, back to the haggling over arrangements for the semi-finals and the final. What should we do this morning new that UEFA is suddenly more positive about not having to move the final from London to a place where its sauce train can travel freely? I’m vaguely paraphrasing his statement in the governing bodies’ own words, he works closely with the government and the FA, and there are no plans to change the venue. Optimists among us are hopeful that UEFA will eventually understand that by trying to blame 2,500 members of the football family under the elite sport exemption was a bit of a stretch unless the sport in question cost five course dinners and sex workers.

But the realists among us – that is, anyone with experience of football governance and current UK governance – will think something less acceptable is in sight. Is hosting the final worth it to further compromise the idea that was sort of in the same boat, or is the deviation from Covid rules for a group of largely parasitic liggers seen as a prize to be paid by the government of Boris Johnson?

This is certainly something to keep in mind as the original nations reflect on the somewhat idiosyncratic consequences of a positive Covid test for Scotland’s Billy Gilmour. As it stands, Gilmour will obviously self-isolate for the next 10 days, but after that things become less immediately understandable. Two England players, Gilmours team-mates Chelsea Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell, are also due to self-isolate until next week, but no Scottish player is forced to do so.

Frankly it was quite surprising to learn that English players had approached Billy Gilmour on Friday, but more understandable once it was explained that the contact had occurred in the tunnel after the game. Even so, the idea that no Scottish player has come in close enough contact with Gilmour, from the locker room to the base of the squad, is, in strictly epidemiological terminology, a real piss. Check out photos of Scottish manager Steve Clarke holding Gilmours sweaty cheeks during kissing her. I mean, it’s not often that you see the hands, the face, the triplet of space in one instant.

None of this calls for more players to be isolated and excluded from the tournament. (I’m not even convinced that a lot of people really want super fit athletes who are already in bubbles to self-isolate unless they’ve actually contracted the virus.) But the problem with that, and with Any concessions on the quarantine arrangements for UEFA dignitaries is that everything is a very visible illustration of the injustice and lack of ingenuity that now characterizes much of the government’s approach to the UEFA. opening. Or rather, open up for some but not for others.

According to Boris Johnson, his government wants to make reasonable accommodations for UEFA. But where is the reasonable accommodation for people forced to self-isolate without pay to sit at a separate table in a beer garden near a person who tested positive? Where is the reasonable accommodation for double vaccinated people who wish to travel to Malta, which is miles ahead of us on vaccinations and would surely be on the green list, wasn’t the green list a fiction put in? scene?

As Covid is set to cause disruption during the winter, the government should be looking to keep people inside and the appearance of fairness is key. Otherwise, a growing number of people will decide that the most reasonable accommodation they can make with government advice is to ignore it. It’s just a game for them, after all.