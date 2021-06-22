The desire to revise the PP 109/2012 concerning additives continues to flow, it is the mandate of the presidential decree

DRAWING. cigarettes.

KONTAN.CO.ID –JAKARTA. The Coalition of Community Concerned for Health (KOMPAK) urges President Joko Widodo to immediately complete the review of government regulation (PP) 109/2012 regarding the safety of addictive substances. The coalition of various elements also called on the president to be firm in his response to the presence of presidential assistants who effectively rejected the PP review process.

Nafsiah Mboi, former Minister of Health who also joined KOMPAK, said the mandate to review the issue of addictive substances was spelled out in Presidential Decree No. 9/2018. The review process should have been completed within a year of May 3, 2018, but in fact the completion of the review continues to be delayed and rejections have emerged against it from a number of ministries, Nafsiah said on Tuesday (6/22).

According to Nafsiah, President Joko Widodo stressed in the ranks of the Forward Cabinet of Indonesia that ministers should not have their own vision and mission in their office, but should work with reference to the president’s vision and mission and of the vice-president. However, Nafsiah regretted the attitude of the presidential assistant who did not ignore the president’s mission to create superior human resources.

Now, a double epidemic threatens the lives of the people of Indonesia right now, namely the smoking epidemic and the COVID-19 epidemic, he said. He also explained that the epidemic due to smoking increases the risk of transmission and accelerates death in cases of infection with COVID-19, so the government, in this case the president and the ministers concerned, must unite to protect the community, in accordance with Law No. 36/2009 on Health.

Besides Nafsiah, the KOMPAK coalition includes the Lentera Anak Foundation, the Indonesian Consumers Foundation (YLKI), the National Tobacco Control Commission, FAKTA Indonesia and the Indonesian Institute for Social Development (IISD). All agreed and urged President Joko Widodo to immediately complete the review of PP 109/2012 regarding the safety of addictive substances.

Please note that in mid-March 2021, during a webinar that took place in Jakarta, the Minister of Health of the Republic of Indonesia, Budi Gunadi Sadikin, declared his commitment to continue the completion of the revision of PP 109/2012 concerning the safeguarding of materials. Containing addictive substances in the form of tobacco products for health.

At the time, the Minister of Health’s statement left a glimmer of hope that the government was determined to protect the public, in particular protecting the public from the dangers of cigarettes and the marketing target of the tobacco industry. cigarette. However, to date, the Ministry of Health’s efforts to complete the completion of this regulation appear to have encountered obstacles from various parties.

After the Minister of Health made the above statement and the review process resumed after three years of incomplete, there was a lot of news regarding the rejection of the revised PP on the safety of addictive substances No. 109 of 2012. From members of the DPR, DPD, groups on behalf of farmers, associations of cigarette entrepreneurs, advertising entrepreneurs, the Coordinating Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Industry.

Mainly, the rejection is on behalf of tobacco producers and cigarette factory workers, who would suffer greatly if the revision of the PP on the protection of addictive substances continues.

Unlike Istanto, a farmer from Candisari village, Windusari district, Magelang regency, Central Java. Istanto actually feels more prosperous after becoming a multicultural farmer. In fact, after I quit growing tobacco, my life improved. “In the past, we struggled as tobacco growers because the structure of the tobacco trade was controlled by middlemen, which was detrimental to tobacco growers,” said the farmer who now grows sweet potatoes.

For information, the mandate to reduce the dependence of children on addictive substances, including cigarettes, is set out in Presidential Regulation (Perpres) No. 18/2020 concerning the National Medium-Term Development Plan (RPJMN) 2020 2024. The government targets the prevalence of child smokers. to fall to 8.7% by 2020. 2024. Thus, the revised PP 109/2012 becomes very important to protect Indonesian children, Nafsiah said.

Referring to Riskesdas data in 2018, the prevalence of smoking among children aged 10-18 increased by 1.9% from 7.2% in 2013 to 9.1% in 2018. Even though the 2014 RPJMN -2019 targets child smokers to decrease to 5.4% in 2019 The increasing prevalence of child smokers is evidence of the weakness of tobacco control in Indonesia, especially the PP on protection of addictive substances, added Lisda Sundari, president of the Children’s Lantern Foundation.

On the other hand, Indonesia has ratified the Convention on the Rights of the Child, in which all parties (including the Ministry of Industry, Ministry of Commerce, members of the House of Representatives) are bound protect the rights of children. One of them, through the RPJMN, is the President’s commitment to protect the rights of children. “It is not good to confuse child protection with economic interests, investments and the like,” Lisda said.

