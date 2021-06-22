Judge dismisses most activists ‘claims that the Trump administration violated their civil rights by whitewashing protesters ahead of presidents’ photoshoot at DC church





A federal judge has dismissed most of the complaints filed by activists and civil liberties groups that accused the Trump administration of violating the civil rights of protesters who were forcibly removed by police before the president of the At the time, Donald Trump did not go to a church near the White House for a photo op.

U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich said on Monday that the allegations in the trial, which alleged that Trump and then Attorney General William Barr conspired to violate the rights of protesters last June, were speculative and that it was premature for the court to conclude whether the actions of the police were justified.

Friedrich dismissed the complaints against Barr and other federal officials, including Acting U.S. Parks Police Chief Gregory Monahan, believing there was insufficient evidence to prove he there was an agreement or plan to violate the rights of protesters. The judge also said the law grants them immunity in civil litigation.

In a 51-page decision, the judge allowed the claims against the Metropolitan Police Department and the Arlington Police Department, their officers having been involved in the park clean-up to continue.

The trial stems from one of the most publicized moments of the Trump presidency, when federal and local law enforcement officials aggressively forced a group of largely peaceful protesters back from Lafayette Square outside the House Blanche, firing smoke bombs and pepper balls into the crowd to disperse the group. Officers were seen pushing protesters and journalists as they pushed back the crowds.

Barr said he met with other law enforcement officials earlier today to discuss a plan to expand the security perimeter around the White House to protect federal agents after days of unrest in Washington after the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis.

After the crowd was forcibly dispersed, Trump, followed by an entourage of his most senior associates, including Barr, as well as Secret Service agents and reporters, went to St. Johns Church, a historic building where every president prayed, which had been damaged a day earlier in a protest fire.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of the Black Lives Matter DC group and individual protesters who were in attendance by the DC ACLU, the Washington Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights and Urban Affairs, the Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights Under Law and the law firm of Arnold & Porter lawyers. .

In a statement, Arthur Ago, director of the criminal justice project at the Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights under the law, said the ruling set an extremely dangerous precedent and that former officials like Barr were escaping unscathed. .

We will always stand up for the rights of those who demonstrate peacefully for racial justice, and this move sends the wrong message to police accountability efforts at a time when it is most needed, Ago said.

