PM Modi to inaugurate UP government’s largest smart school in Varanasi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon be inaugurating the government’s largest smart school in Varanasi, his constituency of Lok Sabha. The smart school run by the municipality is emerging in the Machhodari region of Varanasi, and 95% of the work has already been completed. The remaining work is expected to be completed within a week. The smart school will replace the old college building that was demolished to pave the way for a new smart school where children up to grade 10 will study. The government smart school spans 4,600 square meters and has 39 classrooms. Among these, 36 rooms will accommodate students for their lessons. About Rs 14.21 crore has been allocated for the construction of the smart school. Considering that a common room, a canteen and a prayer room have also been built. The facilities at the next school will be comparable to expensive private schools. The school will consume its electricity needs thanks to solar panels placed on the building’s terrace. A rainwater harvesting system is also installed to conserve water. Construction is nearing completion and the furniture order has been placed and is expected to arrive in three to four days. The smart school should be fully furnished within a week. Prime Minister Modi himself is expected to come to Varanasi to offer the school to the city. School principal Agni Singh, while recalling the good old days, said he never imagined that a smart school could take shape in the Machhodari region. He also noted that no school in all of Uttar Pradesh has such facilities that will be in this government smart school. The principal also credited Prime Minister Modis’ dedication and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s continued oversight for the smart school. Some highlights of the Varanasi smart school Spread over 4600 square meters Budget: Rs 14.21 crore School building spread over 1500 square meters 14 rooms on the ground floor, 11 rooms on the 1st floor and 14 on the 2nd floor Multipurpose room spread over 250 square meters Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

