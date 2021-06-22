Australians’ confidence in China has fallen to all-time high, latest annual Lowy Institute survey reveals

Confidence in China has plunged to new lows in Australia, with more than 60% of those polled recently saying they saw the country as a security threat rather than an economic partner, and just 16% saying that they trusted Beijing to act responsibly in the world. .

Key points: Only 10% of respondents believed Chinese President Xi Jinping “would do the right thing” in international affairs

Only 10% of respondents believed Chinese President Xi Jinping “would do the right thing” in international affairs Most of those polled blamed China for deteriorating relations with Australia

Most of those polled blamed China for deteriorating relations with Australia Confidence in the United States has increased 10% from last year, but is still 20% lower than it was during Barrack Obama’s presidency

There has also been a surge in confidence in the United States, with seven in ten respondents expressing confidence in US President Joe Biden, nearly 40 points higher than former President Donald Trump.

But there is little appetite for Australia to join a regional military conflict, with more than half of those polled saying Australia should “stay neutral” if there is a war between China and the states. -United.

The results are contained in the Lowy Institute’s 2021 survey of Australian attitudes towards the world, with more than 2,200 Australians polled in March.

Natasha Kassam, of the Lowy Institute, said there had been a “dramatic” collapse in goodwill towards China since 2018, when only 12% of those polled saw Beijing as a security threat more than a partner. economic.

“The endless list of bilateral irritants and stories from the crackdown in Hong Kong to the detention of Uyghurs, the sanctions against Australian industries and the plight of Australian citizens in China has pushed the relationship and public perception to the lower, ”she said. told the ABC.

The survey showed that only 10% of those polled were confident Chinese President Xi Jinping “would do the right thing about global affairs,” a figure that has fallen 33 points since 2018.

“A very personal thing for me” Uyghurs in Australia say they are elated after the United States released an official statement accusing China of committing genocide against the ethnic group. Read more

“We could certainly call it a radical change,” Ms. Kassam said.

“We see numbers for Xi Jinping that are comparable to how Australians see [North Korean leader]Kim Jong Un.

“Last year, when I was asked about these results [on China] I didn’t think they could fall any further, and yet here we are. “

Respondents were also quick to blame China for the deterioration in bilateral relations between the two countries, with 56 percent of those polled saying China carried more responsibility.

Another 38 percent said Australia and China were also to blame, while just 4 percent said Australia was more to blame.

Confidence in the US rebounds, but still falls short of the Obama years

Most of those interviewed said the alliance with the United States was important for Australia’s security. ( AP: Andrew Harnik

In contrast, there has been a modest upturn in confidence in the United States. Just over 60% of those polled told Lowy they trust the United States, an increase of 10 points from last year.

Ms Kassam said trust in the United States has not rebounded as strongly as it did in 2009 when Barack Obama took over the presidency and 83% of those polled told Lowy they trusted the United States .

“There is still some delay in how Australians are warming up in the United States, both because of President Trump’s legacy but also because of the COVID-19 tragedy last year,” she declared.

Sino-Australian relations hit a new low Take a look at some of the key diplomatic hotspots between China and Australia in 2020, and where things might be heading in the New Year. Read more

“Almost all Australians agree that the United States has not handled the pandemic well and I think that continues to inform their point of view.”

Yet confidence in the USA-Australia alliance remains high.

Of those polled, 78% said the alliance was important to the country’s security, while 76% said the two countries shared common values.

And 75 percent said they believe the United States will stand up for Australia if Australia comes under attack.

Only 36% of those polled said the alliance was losing its importance because the United States was in relative decline compared to China. It was a 10 point drop from 2019.

“These growing concerns about China have really brought Australia closer to the United States when it comes to the country’s security, defense and safety,” Ms. Kassam said.

Ms Kassam said there had been a clear change since 2016, when the Lowy Institute poll found respondents were unsure whether the country’s future rests with the United States or China.

“In 2016, if you asked Australians if our relationship with the United States or China was more important, it was a dead end. The country was divided into 5,050,” she said.

“This is certainly not the case today, with a bitter feeling towards China and [at] global warming in the United States. It feels like maybe Australia needs to choose a side, and the public recognizes that. “

But support for the alliance does not translate into enthusiasm for a war between the two great powers.

Fifty-seven percent of those polled said Australia should remain neutral in the event of a conflict between the United States and China, although a substantial minority of 41 percent said Australia should support states -United.

Only 1 percent said Australia should support China.

But concerns about the conflict over Taiwan have also risen sharply.

Just over half of those polled said a military conflict between the United States and China poses a critical threat to Australia, a 17% increase from last year.

COVID-19 threat drops, economic confidence rises

Ms Kassam said the results were not surprising and that several surveys had shown that most of those interviewed did not want to be drawn into a war with China.

Belt and Road snob goes viral on Weibo The federal government’s decision to abandon the Victoria’s Belt and Road (BRI) agreement hits a sore spot in China or at least in Beijing with a hashtag on social media network Weibo that has received more than 260 million views. Read more

“We have always seen low levels of support for military deployment in a hypothetical scenario involving China,” she said.

“And I think most Australians agree that despite the frosty relationship, China is still Australia’s biggest trading partner.”

The poll also shows that broader confidence in Australia’s security has rebounded from record lows set in last year’s poll.

Of those polled, 70% said they felt “very safe” or “safe,” up 20% from 2020. This year, 59% said they viewed COVID-19 as a critical threat , compared to 76% in 2020.

Economic confidence has also increased significantly, with 79% of respondents saying they are “optimistic” or “very optimistic” about Australia’s economic performance globally, a jump of 27 points from 2020.