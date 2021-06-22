Buddy Jarwo’s statement of support for Ganjar Pranowo as 2024 presidential candidate

Loading…

– The group of volunteers named Sobat Jarwo represents Pranowo Reward spoke in favor of the governor of Central Java as a candidate for the 2024 presidential election. Buddy Jarwo believed that the figure of the President of the Republic of Indonesia should be able to deal with the problems of the Covid-19 pandemic and ‘other problems. Buddy Jarwo’s birth wants to increase Ganjar Pranowo’s eligibility to become President of Indonesia for the period 2024 replacing President Joko Widodo (Jokowi)

Sobat Jarwo Jabodetabek President Tio Martha Maryke said his party encouraged Ganjar Pranowo to run in the 2024 presidential election because he saw Ganjar as a figure to be supported. According to him, Ganjar is also a leader who can pursue the vision and mission of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in 2024. Therefore, he invites friends who share his desire for Ganjar to become president in 2024 to come together and declare their support.

“Today, June 22, to coincide with Jakarta’s birthday, we declare Sobat Jarwo for President of the Republic of Indonesia in 2024,” Tio told SINDOnews.com after Sobat Jarwo’s statement at Resto Handayani Prima, in the Matraman Raya region, east of Jakarta. , Tuesday (22/6/2021) afternoon. Also read: Ganjar-Prabowo statement, volunteers don’t want to miss the train

According to Tio, in an era of increasingly advanced democracy, the determination of the national leadership must listen and involve all elements of the community that they wish to lead later. Moreover, this nation is afflicted with a pandemic, all the people really hope that they have a national leader who can immediately release all the nation’s troubles caused by this pandemic.

Ganjar Pranowo is the right person who can pursue the vision and mission of current President Joko Widodo. We who are members of the Volunteers of Sobat Jarwo declare our support for Mr. Ganjar Pranowo to increase his eligibility to move forward and stand for the presidential election of 2024 and be elected President of the Republic of Indonesia ”, he said. he declared.

According to Tio, the 2024 presidential candidate will have to be populist and have the same vision and mission as President Jokowi. “The people hope that the future national leadership must be a populist leader, pursuing the visions and missions of President Jokowi, and can lead the nation more advanced, in a measurable way, towards a glorious Indonesia,” he said. Also read: Jokowi-Prabowo and New Ganjar-Prabowo tinker with Elite for market tests

Tio admitted that there was something wrong that made his party support Ganjar’s increased eligibility and his success in winning the next presidential election in 2024. We don’t want this country be led by the wrong leader, which is why we are consulting and joining forces to increase Ganjar’s eligibility first. Presenting his figure to the public that he is a governor who has successfully run his region, is close to the people and is fit to lead the Indonesian state. In essence, our current task is to increase its eligibility by 30%. When he reaches that, anyone will hold him, he explained.

Tio felt that the public is now tired of promises and images of potential leaders. Tio said that a leader must take concrete action and have a positive impact on society. “People are tired of empty promises, especially images that only deceive the nation, what people need are real steps, positive impacts and benefits for the citizens of the nation”, a- he declared.

To make this statement a success, Sobat Jarwo has a definite strategy, one of which is to step up social media, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook by passing on material or facts about Ganjar Pranowo’s success so far. “Another strategy is that we have prepared 250 servings of food to distribute to those who need it. In the midst of the current pandemic, we definitely need something that can help. This is how we work. introduce Buddy Jarwo, who wants to follow Ganjar’s example, when with his people he’s really going downhill. Be careful how we work like that, “he said.

Tio believed that the politician of the PDI-P was capable of solving the problems faced by this nation and bringing Indonesia to glory. “We hope that in the next presidential election, there must be national leaders who are promoted, supported and elected, must be national leaders who understand the wishes of the people, can achieve the wishes of the people and are able to lead this nation has a glorious Indonesia. We who are members of the volunteer Sobat Jarwo firmly believe that the figure of a Ganjar Pranowo is a figure who can answer the above mentioned problems and can bring this nation to a better state towards Indonesia Gemilang, ”he added.

(chip)