Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Joe Biden reunion ushered in “new era”





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that his first meeting with his US counterpart Joe Biden opened a “new era” of constructive relations. The two men’s first meeting as heads of state on the sidelines of the NATO summit last week was with relations between Turkey and the United States at an all-time low. Washington imposed sanctions on Ankara for its purchase of a Russian missile defense system and denounced the deterioration of the human rights situation under Erdogan.

But the Turkish leader said after a cabinet meeting that he and Biden had had a constructive discussion and agreed to keep the lines of communication open. “We believe we have opened the doors to a new era based on positive and constructive ties with the United States,” he said. “We are determined to derive as much benefit as possible for the country from the positive tone of our talks with Biden, by strengthening our channels of communication with the United States,” he said. “Turkey’s only demand is that its economic and political sovereignty be respected in all areas, and that it be supported in its fight against terrorist organizations.” Ankara is unhappy with US support for a Kurdish militia in Syria which Erdogan sees as an offshoot of outlaw militants who have led a deadly insurgency against the Turkish state. Biden has said little about his meeting with Erdogan. But his national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said the two had had a “detailed discussion” about Turkey’s role in securing Kabul airport after the United States completed the withdrawal of their troops from Afghanistan in September. The two presidents “have agreed that they will work together to make this happen,” Sullivan told reporters.



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos