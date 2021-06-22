The campaign of inanity trumps to overthrow the elections





In October 2006, as Wall Street bankers realized that maybe, just maybe, they should be a little more wary about their adventures in the subprime mortgage consolidation, some financiers at Goldman Sachs said. imagined a code to use in e-mails: LDL. Let’s chat live. In one notorious example, someone at the Mortgage Titles Office mentioned Goldman’s urgent need to sell trash that no one was stupid enough to take the first time around. His boss fired back, LDL.

The latest geopolitical freestyler thugs missed this lesson from the financial crisis: don’t email it. Last week, the House Oversight Committee released emails and attachments related to its investigation into Donald Trump’s efforts to reverse his defeat in the 2020 presidential election. The documents reveal a rock-solid campaign of pressure on the Department of Justice and a preview of folk emails from a range of eccentric Trumpites. Above all, they denounce inanity, at the highest levels of power, when the republic was fragile.

While the evidence of voter fraud is nothing but rhetorical junk, the powerful weapons are baffling. Trump and his gofers seemed to believe that if they yelled loud enough about Dominion or a missing laptop or an Italian satellite lizard, they could intimidate the DOJ and possibly the Supreme Court into overturning the election results or organize some sort of redo election, which, of course, would delegitimize the 245-year-old project of American democracy.

The documents are shameless and hair-raising, and they smell of despair. At the end of December, the president’s team knew Attorney General Bill Barr was about to step down for failing to turn defeat into Trump’s victory. So, in their last-minute exchanges, they are clearly preparing Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen for the role of Acting Attorney General in the hope that in this job he would achieve the water-in-wine miracle that Barr can not. The plan seemed to be to flood Rosens’ brain with such a cacophony of gibberish that he would do anything to stop it. In these haranguing documents, the Trump team appears as jailers playing breathtaking grindcore to drive an inmate mad.

Other key players include Mark Meadows, Trump’s chief of staff at the time, and Kurt Olsen, a private attorney who hopes to force the Justice Department to let him perform a Stop the theft aria in the Supreme Court. Other DOJ officials and Molly Michael, an assistant who followed Trump to Mar-a-Lago when he finally left the White House, accompany the ride.

The first email in the case is from Michael to Rosen, and it is accompanied by the subject line From POTUS. (Michael, by the way, is the most correct and courteous of the bunch; she’s also the only one to include year-end greetings with her contribution to the cause of an end to democracy.) ‘Antrim, Michigan (population 23,000). Generalizations are quick, evidence is scarce, and capitalization is uncertain, in the familiar style of a certain old tweeter. The laws have been broken is a pointed claim. The same ballots were run three times and produced three different results.

Filling in documents is almost as demoralizing as claims without evidence. The Antrim Michigan Forensics Report, another attachment in Michael’s email to Rosen, begins with a long emphasis on the credentials of its author, Russell James Ramsland Jr., a failed Texas politician who turned himself obviously majored in political science at Duke in 1975. Talking points sent by POTUS also extolled the powers of County Antrim’s head of inquiry, calling him a highly decorated military officer. Whether the Distinguished Officer and the Poli-Sci Major of 1975 are one and the same is not clear.

In the report, sent by Trumps’ office, Ramsland refers to a tweet from an @KanekoaTheGreat for the video it contains showing how to cheat in arbitration. Don’t look for the link now. @KanekoaTheGreat has clearly been suspended from Twitter and moved to Gab, the social networking site the Los Angeles Times has called a haven for white nationalists.

Olsen, who represented Texas in a wacky lawsuit accusing Pennsylvania and other states of voter fraud, is clearly being a ghost. He couldn’t reach [Rosen] despite several calls / texts, he therefore tries to enlist the solicitor general, Jeffrey B. Wall, to take his janky case from Texas to the Supreme Court. This is an urgent matter, he writes. Please ask [Rosen] contact me as soon as possible.

Meadows bombards Rosen with the saddest and craziest stuff, including a letter from a local man in Italy called Carlo Goria, the director. In translation, Gorias’ letter is addressed to the Illustrious Mr. President and purports to confirm a data switcher designed by Italians to steal the election from Trump using satellite transmitters. Oliver Stone stuff. Now it’s not a smoking gun, but Goria, who is associated with an American aerospace company, manages to misspell the name of Via Veneto, Rome’s most famous street, twice Via Venetto appears once in the letter. translated, and once in the original Italian. If only that was the most fishy thing about Signore Goria.

Shortly after sending the letter, Meadows sends Rosen an unsubtitled YouTube video, a raw link that most of us would remove at a glance, unless, of course, he it’s a Rickroll. In fact, the video shows a government retiree echoing the chatter from Italygate, claiming with a straight face that the algorithms were overloaded because Trump got a record number of votes among blacks and Hispanics. Everyone voted for Trump. Or something.

Rosen is at this point the Acting Attorney General. Meadows is the cerebral chief of staff of a lame, one-term president in his dying days. So Rosen did what we all do with stalker emails full of conspiracy palaver: he forwarded it to a friend, in this case GM manager Richard Donoghue. He asked, can you believe that? and has indicated their intention to continue ghosting.

Many Gen X Justice Department officials with posh pedigrees are pictured in the email cache, though the severity of the administration’s wrongdoing is difficult to decipher from their informal diction. When asked by Donoghue if he would like to be read in some antics that could eventually end up on your radar, Steve Engel, then Deputy Attorney General of the Office of Legal Counsel, answered, of course. I will come. Maybe it’s an LDL moment. For his part, Donoghue passed on the most difficult things with the acronym JFYI, as if to downplay its importance. To the Italygate video, he replied: Pure madness.

This is sheer madness, and yet the documents from the House oversight committees are also a chilling reminder of Trump’s determination to be king and his commitment to a slow, bloodless coup in white collar or violent. genre that took place just five days after Rosen finally shut down Meadows. Reading all this I remember nothing more than the sublime parody of the Gore-Lieberman campaign logo that appeared in Florida in late 2000 when Bush v. Gore was on the Supreme Court: Sore-Loserman.

