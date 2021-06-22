The Union Cabinet will meet tomorrow







New Delhi: A meeting of the Union cabinet is scheduled for Wednesday. A meeting of the Union cabinet is scheduled for Wednesday. “The Union Cabinet meeting will take place at 11 am,” an official said. The meeting comes amid speculation about a possible expansion of the central government cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The buzz that had been going on for some time intensified after a series of meetings between the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister of the Interior Amit Shah and the national president of the BJP JP Nadda in the national capital. Sources said Nadda has been visiting the Prime Minister’s residence frequently for a month now. Earlier sources in the Feast of Bharatiya Janata (BJP) said the party will likely host a few of its key leaders and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) soon to be members of the Narendra Modi cabinet. It has been two years since the NDA returned to power in 2019. There is also speculation from several top leaders like former Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and top leader Jyotiraditya Scindia to stay. Recently, former Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat also met with the Prime Minister. Several positions within the Cabinet are vacant due to the exit of Shiv Sena and Shiromani Akali Dal and the disappearance of Ramvilas Paswan from the Jan Lokshakti party. It is also understood that an important NDA ally, Janta Dal-United, is also expected to have a place in Cabinet. Ahead of the Union cabinet meeting on June 23, JD-U National Chairman RCP Singh said on Monday that whenever cabinet expansion occurs, JD-U will certainly be a part of it. Speaking to ANI, Singh said, “I said this earlier too. Whenever there is an expansion of the union cabinet, JD (U) will also be part of it because JD (U) is a ally in the NDA. I said that earlier too and there is no confusion in that. ” It has been two years since the NDA returned to power in 2019. The long-awaited cabinet reshuffle is said to be the first such reshuffle of Narendra Modi’s cabinet following his return to power in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. With the UP elections in sight, Apna Dal should also be accommodated. Apna Dal’s leader Anupriya recently met Shah at his residence. We also learn that Prime Minister Narendra Modi could also reorganize the portfolios of several of his ministers. “At present, several ministers have been given multiple portfolios, this may change and some of them may be attributed to newly inducted ministers,” sources added. Party sources previously said the leaders of several key states like Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh should also be included in the expansion, as the BJP aims to expand into those states in the future.



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos