Brexit news: Boris Johnson warns EU could inflict “implications” if trade war breaks out | Politics | New





Earlier this month, envoys from EU member states described the UK’s data protection standards as high enough for information to flow between Britain and the bloc. This will allow the European Commission to adopt two adequacy decisions before the end of June to allow for a smooth transition at the end of a six-month grace period for data flows.

This concerns the EU General Data Protection Regulation and a Directive on the processing of data related to criminal offenses, including victims, witnesses and suspects. The move was seen as a big boost for cross-Channel businesses and post-Brexit crime-fighting efforts. However, Jonathan Portes, from the UK’s think tank in a Changing Europe Think Tank, warned that this was only a temporary deal and the EU could pull out at any time. moment. He warned that would have “pretty serious implications” before saying there are other “non-tariff barriers” the bloc could use to disrupt trade.

Professor Portes said: “The EU could legally withdraw this at any time – that would have pretty serious implications. “There are other non-tariff barriers that the EU could use to disrupt trade. “It is not difficult to slow things down in Calais simply by imposing additional bureaucratic procedures.” His comments come after the PM threatened to suspend the Northern Ireland protocol unless the EU backs down on controls and restrictions. READ MORE: Britain’s EU intimidation over Brexit to ‘trigger Sweden’s own exit from the EU’

Earlier this month, the European Commission said it was ready to ‘suspend’ parts of the Brexit trade deal unless the UK ends its refusal to implement the protocol . Britain accused the EU of taking a “purist” approach to the delivery mechanism which the UK says risks undermining the country’s domestic market. Speaking at the G7 summit this month, Ms von der Leyen said: “The Good Friday Agreement and peace on the island of Ireland are paramount. “Both sides need to implement what we agreed to.

“There is complete EU unity on this.” However, Anand Menon, the think tank’s director, argued that Brussels had deliberately included “non-compliance with the Withdrawal Agreement” as a justification for trade retaliation. Professor Menon said the EU had been “very political” in choosing how to inflict suffering such as retaliatory tariffs against the United States. He said: “They targeted [senior Republican senator] Mitch McConnell, for example, targeting with tariffs on whiskey. “They will have thought about things that they think will hurt the government, politically, so it won’t be some sort of generalized tariff war.”







