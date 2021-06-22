Poyuono admits to extending Jokowi’s tenure by 3 years





Jakarta – Reports circulate that people around President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) are working on an expansion scenario the mandate of the presidency. Former deputy party leader of Gerindra, Arief Poyuono, admitted to offering an extension of the presidential term to those around Jokowi. “The information actually contains some truth, in fact I saw the situation from the conditions. At the beginning, I was the one who was the president of three terms. I saw the needs of our country, especially now that COVID is on the rise and We know what the future will look like, “Poyuono told reporters on Tuesday (6/22/2021). Poyuono fears that the 2024 elections will worsen the situation in Indonesia. Therefore, he proposed that the term be extended to three terms through elections by amending the 1945 Constitution. “Later, when there is an election, I fear it will get worse, and after the presidential election, nobody cares about our condition. It is important for us to change the constitution, namely to modify 1945 by changing the presidential term. three times, but he has to pass the presidential election, “he said. However, if it is not possible to make an amendment, Poyuono proposes that the extension be carried out for at least three years. The extension did not have recourse to amendments but by presidential decree. “But again, is it possible to hold presidential and legislative elections, which of course will cause crowds of people? Maybe if I propose that President Jokowi’s term be extended with the Indonesian House of Representatives? , and that could be done through a presidential decree, no amendments. Mr. Jokowi’s mandate was extended by how many years. Then the presidential election took place, “he said. he declares. Read more on the next page.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos