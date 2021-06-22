Trump wanted his Justice Department to stop SNL from teasing him





It was in the middle of Donald Trump’s presidency, and he was still angry with Saturday Night Live. And he wanted the federal government to help him settle his scores.

In March 2019, the then President of the United States had just watched an episode of NBC’s long-running liberal-leaning comedy series (it wasn’t even a new episode, it was a rerun), and immediately became enraged that the show gently laughed at him.

It’s really amazing that shows like Saturday Night Live, No Funny / No Talent, can spend all of their time hitting the same person (me) over and over again, without mentioning the other side too much, Trump tweeted, long before he was banned from Twitter for inspiring a violent crowd. Like an advertisement without consequences. Same thing with the late night shows. Should the Federal Election Commission and / or the FCC look into this?

This was, at first glance, a ridiculous question and threat, as SNL is obviously a satire, and therefore a form of protected speech in America that pissed off commanders in chief have no authority to directly overthrow. However, President Trump went further than simply tweeting his displeasure with the late-night comedians and SNL’s writers’ room. The internal discussions that ensued, between the former leader of the free world and some of his political and legal advisers, once again underscored how much Trump wanted to use the full weight and power of the US government to punish his personal enemies.

According to two people familiar with the matter, Trump had interviewed advisers and lawyers in early 2019 about what the Federal Communications Commission, the court systems, and, what was most confusing for some Trump lieutenants, the Justice Department could do to probe or mitigate SNL, Jimmy Kimmel, and other late-night comedy tricksters.

For those who heard it, Trump’s inquiries into federal regulations that could be used to break Kimmel and SNL were more of a nuisance than a constitutional crisis. It was more annoying than alarming, to be honest with you, one of those sources recalled. However, the conversations further showed, in the smallest of ways, just how keen the 45th U.S. President was to transform the nation’s top law enforcement officials into something more akin to his own cabinet. ‘lawyers.

Emails released by the House Oversight Committee, first reported by The New York Times, also show how Trump attempted to enlist the Justice Department in his attempts to overturn Joe Bidens’ victory in asking to investigate a number of wild conspiracy theories.

In one case, Trump attempted to spark the Justice Department’s interest in the ItalyGate conspiracy theory, which claimed that an Italian defense contractor had somehow used a military satellite to hack voting machines and make flip the election for Biden.

In another case, Trump’s aide emailed Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen a series of talking points intended to defend a bizarre and since debunked audit of Dominion voting machines in County Antrim, Michigan. , by the security company Allied Security Operations Group. Talking points released by the House Oversight Committee bore no sign of authorship, but on the same day Trump’s aide sent them to Rosen, conservative media released excerpts from the same document as a press release. of Trump’s legal team in collaboration with [Allied Security Operations Group].

And as was the case in his crusade against liberal late-night television, most of those operations either collapsed or failed to provide Trump with the desired outcome of devastating retaliation or complete subversion of American democratic standards.

In early 2019, Trump must have been told on several occasions that the equal-time rules he appeared to refer to would not even apply in this situation, given that late-night shows and comedy sketches by NBC are clearly a satire, and therefore not bound by the same demands as other forms of television and radio broadcasting.

The other source, who has a law degree, said that when they briefly discussed it with Trump over two years ago, they were keen to say that the Justice Department, in particular, did not not concerned with these matters, anyway. Trump appeared disappointed to learn that there was no real legal recourse or anything the FCC or DOJ could do to punish the late-night anti-Trump comedy.

Can we do something else? Trump responded, according to this source, to which they responded with a version of I’ll Think About It. (This person says that to date, they have not, in fact, looked into the matter.)

Representatives for SNL, Kimmel and Trump made no comment on the story Monday night.

In any case, Trump seems to have confused the FCC rules which he invoked with fury, explains Paul Matzko, a specialist in technology policy at the Cato Institute.

The equal time rule refers to a specific FCC that would not apply to SNL. Equal time meant that if a radio or television station offered time to a political candidate, it had to offer comparable time under the same conditions to an opposing candidate, later expanded not only to the candidates themselves and their campaigns. directly, but to any kind of allied group, says Matzko.

Instead, Matzko says Trump is likely confusing the equal time rule with the doctrine of fairness, a practice that required broadcasters to provide fair and balanced coverage of controversial issues of public importance. The FCC, however, stopped applying the doctrine in 1987 and officially revoked it in 2011.

And in the years since 2019, Trump has not lost his interest in monitoring or casually denouncing the late-night American comics that he says have been mean to him. Trump will take the time to do so even when engrossed in the ongoing efforts, fueled by conspiracy theory, to show that Trump won the 2020 election that he clearly lost to Joe Biden. In an interview earlier this month, MyPillow CEO and staunch Trump ally Mike Lindell told the Daily Beast that the ex-president recently called the pillow mogul MAGA to congratulate him on appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live !, and to stick with the anti-Trump talk show host.

In the past, Trump has made no secret of his distaste for SNL or Alec Baldwins’ portrayal of him (impossible to watch, stinks and not funny) during his tenure. Throughout a series of thumbs-up missives on the Twitter show, Trump seemed to have convinced himself that SNL writers were legally obligated to hand out their satirical beards along with Democrats and Republicans alike.

The show was nothing less than unfair media coverage and Dem commercials, Trump tweeted in 2018, and wondered if this sighting should be tested in court, can’t it be legal?

The relationship between Trump and NBC, in particular, deteriorated early in his presidential campaign when the channel scrapped its beauty pageants following racist remarks by the then candidate calling Mexican immigrants rapists.

Through his administration, specific flashpoints for Trumps ire with NBC shiftedSNL, MSNBC (Comcast slime), NBC news and NBC chairman Andy Lack, but threats to the channel remained focused on the acquisition of the company by Comcasts , a regulatory bottleneck that has given the Trump administration at least theoretical leverage on the channel. Comcast acquired a controlling stake in NBC in a deal approved during the Obama administration. Like his threats to tech companies for their moderation of election disinformation, Trump has used the pretext of consumer protection and antitrust enforcement to record his dissatisfaction with the channel’s programming.

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump made heavily criticized softball appearances on major NBC shows like SNL and Jimmy Fallons Tonight Show. Despite the olive branches, then-candidate Trump still resented the channel and its parent company.

Comcasts’ purchase of NBC concentrates far too much power in a massive entity that tries to tell voters what to think and what to do, Trump said in a political speech in October 2016 threatening media conglomerates with antitrust actions. Deals like Comcasts’ acquisition of NBC destroy democracy and poison the minds of American voters, Trump complained.

In 2018, Trump caused a brief panic in Comcast stock trading when he launched a tweet warning that the American Cable Association was in big trouble with Comcast. They say Comcast routinely violates antitrust laws.

But like his constant threats to break Big Tech, they were nothing more than tweets of rage.

By 2020, when Trump threatened to do everything possible to destroy [Comcasts] image as they are terrible during a rally in South Carolina, the markets barely noticed.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos