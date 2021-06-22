Sharp increase in Taliban fundraising on Pakistani soil, South Asia News





Reports have pointed to a substantial increase in fundraising by the Afghan Taliban on Pakistani soil as the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on Monday began a plenary conference to review Pakistan’s efforts to combat the financing of terrorism.

Analysts warn Afghanistan risks a resurgence of bloodshed similar to that which occurred in the 1990s when the Taliban came to power and tens of thousands of Pakistanis joined the Afghan Taliban in their struggle against the Northern Alliance.

The virtual FATF plenary meeting, which ends on June 25, will decide whether Pakistan should remain on the “gray list” or on the list of countries the multinational watchdog is watching more closely. In June 2018, Pakistan was added to the list of the global watchdog for failing to fight terrorist financing and money laundering.

Pakistani religious organizations and several Islamic organizations have all been accused of supporting the Afghan Taliban.

Pakistan was one of three countries in the 1990s to recognize the Taliban-ruled Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

Critics have dubbed Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan “Taliban Khan” in recent years after suggesting that the Afghan Taliban should engage in talks despite the group’s conflict from 2004 to 2016. In recent years, sporadic attacks have also been carried out.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos