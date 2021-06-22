Disqualified KPK employees drop constitutional court case

Jakarta. A group of employees of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) who failed to qualify as civil servants dropped their lawsuit before the Constitutional Court to seek a decision to restore their status, said said one of the plaintiffs on Tuesday.

The group includes nine employees who claimed to represent all colleagues who had failed the recruitment process.

The application for judicial review of the case was dropped on June 18 because it is no longer considered relevant, according to Hotman Tambunan.

The plaintiffs have learned that the court has already issued verdicts declaring that the transformation of KPK investigators into civil servants is in accordance with the law and that the process should not cause unfair disadvantage to all employees, he said.

“Both decisions clearly and firmly provide legal direction for the process of transforming KPK employees into public servants,” Hotman said.

The plaintiffs also include Rasamala Aritonang, Andre Dedy Nainggolan, Novariza, Faisal, Benydictus Siumlala Martin, Harun Al Rasyid, Lakso Anindito and Tri Artining Putri.

They had previously claimed that they represented the 75 employees who had failed to qualify as civil servants.

The KPK installed 1,271 employees as civil servants three weeks ago to follow a new law that has met resistance from part of its investigators.

The swearing-in ceremony has sparked controversy as only those who pass the so-called nationalism test are eligible to become employees.

They took an oath to defend and protect the Pancasila state ideology and constitution and pledged their allegiance to the government.

At least 75 members failed the test, including lead investigator Novel Baswedan and KPK union leader Yudi Purnomo.

The two men have previously refused the transition on the grounds that it could erode the independence of the respected commission and open the door to government intervention in anti-corruption investigations.

Of the 75 employees, 51 will be permanently dismissed from the KPK, but it is not yet known whether Novel and Yudi are among them.

They have dealt with high-profile corruption cases, most recently against Minister of Social Affairs Juliari Batubara, Minister of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Edhy Prabowo, Governor of South Sulawesi Nurdin Abdullah and General Election Commissioner Wahyu Setiawan.

Since the KPK law was changed in 2019, at least 38 KPK employees have resigned in disagreement.

Why is the amended law contentious?

The government and the House of Representatives agreed to amend the 2002 KPK law on the grounds that the commission had been too powerful when it lacked an oversight body.

The move came shortly after President Joko Widodo was sworn in for his second term and sparked nationwide protests against claims the new law would cripple the respected anti-corruption agency.

At least two students have been killed in marathon rallies across the country that have often erupted in violent clashes with security officials.

The amended law introduced an oversight body within the commission, made it compulsory for all KPK staff to join the civil service, and to withdraw the once-extensive authority of commissioners to investigate and prosecute corruption cases.

KPK investigators cannot wiretap suspects without the prior approval of the watchdog.

Then KPK vice-president Laode M. Syarif said at the time that dismantling the authorities of the KPK commissioners amounted to “killing” the anti-corruption agency.

The KPK is also losing its privilege as an independent state agency, as all its staff are required to join the civil service, he said.

In addition, the new law creates a loophole arising from the oversight body appointed by the president that could cause problems in the future.

The watchdog is authorized to grant permissions for wiretapping or asset seizures, but it is made up of civilians who do not have the power to investigate a case or prosecute suspects.

The KPK has gained a reputation for uncovering high-profile corruption cases involving high-level politicians and close friends of former presidents.

However, it has often come under media scrutiny for suspected political movements. In the 2014 and 2019 presidential elections, the KPK arrested party leaders with close ties to presidential candidates as the election date approached.