Bilawal Bhutto criticizes Pak PM for comments on rape





Pakistani opposition leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 22 (ANI): Pakistani opposition leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari criticized Prime Minister Imran Khan for his controversial remarks on sexual violence, claiming that the clothes a person wears have no connection to rape or abuse.

Speaking to the media, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari called the country’s prime minister “a coward” and called his remarks “disappointing”.

In an interview, Pakistani Prime Minister Khan suggested that avoiding “temptation in society” was the way to prevent sexual violence against women.

“Such crimes should not be linked to a single cause (…) a person’s clothes have no connection with the rape or abuse,” Bhutto-Zardari said.

“Imran Khan’s statements before and after coming to power are different … He was a coward from day one,” said the PPP leader.

In an interview with Axios on HBO, Khan said, “If a woman wears very little clothing, it will have an impact on men unless they are robots. It makes good sense.”

“… I said the concept of ‘purdah’. Avoid temptation in society. We don’t have nightclubs here, we don’t have nightclubs. It’s a whole different way of life. of society here. So if you arouse the temptation in society to some extent – all these young people have nowhere to go – it has a consequence in society, “he said. also stated.

It comes two months after Imran Khan’s comments on sexual violence sparked serious backlash, where he said the increase in such violence in Pakistan, especially against children, was due to “fahashi” (vulgarity ).

Official statistics in Pakistan have revealed that at least 11 incidents of rape are reported in the country every day, with more than 22,000 cases reported to police in the past six years.

However, only 77 of the defendants were convicted, representing 0.3 percent of the total figure, Geo News reported.

Khan’s latest controversial remarks led to a wave of furious comments on social media, with netizens calling his comments “blaming the victim.”

Reacting to the comments, reporter Gharidah Farooqi called her reaction to the prime minister’s comments “disgusted,” “horrified” and “outraged,” Dawn reported.

“Disgusted. Appalled. Outraged. Strongly condemnable. No Mr. PM Khan, women’s clothing is NOT responsible for the temptation leading to rape / assault / violence. ABSOLUTELY NOT! It is blaming the victim and giving away a pass for men. Don’t insult Don’t justify rape as a temptation, “she tweeted.

Another scribe, Shahmir Sanni, said: “What is most heinous about the justifications for the rape of Imran Khan is that almost all the women who were raped in Pakistan wore what he would prescribe as clothing. modest. It has nothing to do with clothes, but just another man trying to escape responsibility. It’s sick. “(ANI)

