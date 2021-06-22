Jokowi chooses to tighten the PPKM mic instead of locking, Rupiah closes harder





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Rupee exchange rate against the US dollar closed higher on Tuesday (6/22/2021). The exchange rate appreciation occurred in line with the positive market reaction to the tightening of Micro PPKM. Data Bloomberg The rupee’s exchange rate in the spot market closed up 25 points or 0.17% to Rp14,402.5 to the US dollar. Meanwhile, the US dollar index rose 0.17% to 92.052. TRFX Director Garuda Futures Ibrahim Ascustombi in his report explained, strengthening rupee Today, one is supported by the positive market response to President Joko Widodo’s decision not to conduct a full regional lockdown amid a wave of positive corona virus cases in recent days. “Jokowi prefers to strengthen the policy of implementing restrictions on micro-scale community activities (PPKM) to strengthen the rupee,” he said in a statement. Under current conditions, if a full lockdown is established, the government must recalculate the estimated cost necessary if a region decides to lockdown. For DKI Jakarta, for example, the cost of meeting all the needs of the capital’s residents if it is locked down can reach 550 billion rupees per day. If the confinement is carried out for 1 month, the government must prepare a budget of Rp 16,500 billion. In the meantime, this micro PPKM covers several points, starting with forcing workers to work from home up to 75% for the red zone, and 50% for outside the red zone. In addition, restaurants, cafes, street vendors, market stalls and shopping malls have a 25 percent visit capacity limit with opening hours until 8:00 p.m. WIB. Meanwhile, foreign investors’ attention is shifting to the US labor market, whose performance is likely to influence the Fed’s next steps. They are also awaiting testimony from Powell before a House subcommittee hearing at a later date. However, Powell noted the continued improvement in the job market and the recent rise in inflation in his written remarks prior to his testimony. Apart from that, the market is also awaiting the reopening of the UK economy on July 19 as well as the policy decision of the Bank of England, which will be announced on Thursday. Ibrahim said, rupee will continue to weaken again on Wednesday (23/6/2021). The Rupee is likely to fluctuate and close in a range of Rp14,380 to Rp14,430 per US dollar. Watch the selected videos below: quality content

