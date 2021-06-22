News from Italy: Boris Johnson ignores desperate call from Italian Prime Minister after setting euro spat on fire | Politics | New





UEFA requires a maximum of 2,500 VIPs to participate in the final on July 11 without being subject to the quarantine requirements that apply to other international travelers. Wembley Stadium was feared to lose its matches unless the government ceded to the competition’s organizers.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi proposed Rome as an alternative. But when asked about the comments this afternoon, the prime minister’s official spokesperson rejected attempts to move the tournament. “This is the business of the Italian Prime Minister,” he said. Re-committing to hosting the matches, the No 10 official added: “We are looking forward to hosting a fantastic semi-finals and final at Wembley. READ MORE: Italy launches bid to steal Euro 2020 final from England but FA deal done

The football authority said in a statement: “UEFA, the English FA and the English authorities are working closely together successfully to organize the semi-finals and the final of Euro 2020 at Wembley and there is no no plans to change the location of these matches. “ A British source told the PA that “the final details are being worked out” between the ministers and UEFA. The UK government is expected to accept organizers’ requests and allow sponsors to travel to the July 11 game without quarantine. All England group stage matches take place in the capital.

With the team already qualifying for the round of 16, there is a chance Gareth Southgate’s men will make it to the semi-finals, with ministers keen to let fans enjoy watching the squad in their home country after one year of lockdown restrictions. Crowds of at least 40,000 will be allowed for the last four games despite the decision to delay the final easing of coronavirus restrictions, with the games being part of the coronavirus pilot events research program. Mr Johnson is also said to be keen to keep the event in England in hopes of improving his bid to host the 2030 World Cup. The government plans to team up with the Republic of Ireland for a joint bid for the competition to be held across the UK and the Republic.







