Donald Trump’s company sues New York City over golf course rights cancellation





Caption: The Trump Organization sued New York City on Monday for canceling its contract to operate a Bronx golf course earlier this year, a move it said was politically motivated and should be overturned. Supplier: Getty / Rex

The Donald Trumps company is suing New York City over its decision to prevent the former US president from operating a golf course in the Bronx.

The Trump Organization has filed a lawsuit in state court arguing that the city’s decision is politically motivated.

It comes after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio terminated a golf club management contract between the Trump Organization and the city. The mayor ended the deal in the wake of the events of January 6, when a crowd of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

The lawsuit argues that there was nothing in the 556-page contract that allowed de Blasio to cancel the contract on such grounds. He says the mayor had a pre-existing political predisposition to terminate contracts related to Trump, and the city used the events of January 6, 2021 as a pretext to do so.

The Trumps company has asked either to be allowed to continue taking the course or to have the city pay millions of dollars to buy them back.

In a statement, the Trump Organization said de Blasios’ actions are purely politically motivated, have no legal merit, and are another example of the mayor’s efforts to advance his own partisan agenda and interfere with free enterprise.

Mayor de Blasio announced the decision to cancel the golf course contract in January and said it was Trump’s criminal action to incite rioters on Capitol Hill that fueled the decision.

Bill Neidhardt, press secretary to the mayor of New York, tweeted to indicate that canceling the contract was the punishment Trump’s role in the riot on Capitol Hill was.

Donald Trump directly instigated a deadly insurgency on the U.S. Capitol, according to the Tweet.

You do that and you lose the privilege of doing business with New York City. It’s that simple.

Following the attack on the Capitol, the city also terminated contracts with the Trump Organization to operate two ice rinks and a carousel in Central Park.

Mayor Bill de Blasio canceled the golf course contract following the Capitol Hill riots on January 6 (Photo: Getty)

Several other insurers, banks and brokers have also refused to do future business with the Donald Trumps company in the wake of the Capitol riot.

New York City officials also highlighted a decision by the Professional Golfers Association of America to cancel a tournament at one of the Trumps golf courses in New Jersey as additional support for its own decisions.

The city argues that Trump could no longer claim he could attract prestigious tournaments to the Bronx course, as the contract requires.

The Trump Organization, however, stressed that the contract does not require it to attract tournaments and that it only needs to maintain the golf course as it is first class and tournament quality. In filing the lawsuit, Trump officials also attached letters from famous course designers, golf organizations and golfers saying the course met this standard.

