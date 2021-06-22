Chinese rappers pay tribute to Communist Party on Quartz 100th anniversary

The Chinese rap scene is active, with dozens of rappers generating billions of streaming views and being revered as celebrities. But in exchange for the authorities’ approval to survive, rappers must not only avoid taking the anti-establishment positions that have always characterized rap, they must also occasionally produce triumphant lyrics that praise the greatness of the homeland.

On Sunday June 20, a Chinese hip-hop brand released a patriotic rap song with the participation of 100 Chinese rappers. Titled 100%, the song consists of various lines sung by the rappers, who applauded the achievements of the Chinese Communist Party on the 100th anniversary of its founding on July 1, 1921. The lyrics showed the patriotic spirit of every rapper. The co-production and performance of the song by 100 music professionals may be a pioneering act in the history of global music, wrote Hip-hop Fushion, the brand that developed the song, on its Weibo page.

The musical merits of the song are certainly open to discussion. But what is less interesting for the debate is the huge difference between Chinese rap and that of the United States, where the musical genre first appeared in the 1970s as an expression of the anger of black youth at racism and poverty. Rap in China, however, was quickly and rapidly co-opted by the Party, moving further and further away from genres. rebellious roots.

The rappers have realized that they have to occasionally pretend to be in the Party if they are to continue hitting the general public, Nathaniel Amar, director of the French Center for Research on Contemporary China in Taipei, which studies Chinese popular music.

In 100%, rappers passionately celebrate the rise of China.

From extreme poverty to radiant, I have no regrets about being born in China, new high speed trains, new ports, new looks, and a new story, go China helps rejuvenate the great nation , says a set of lyrics. In another verse, a singer praises the growing power of the country: [We are] not afraid to be compared to others, we have already taken the lead, we have money in the bank rushing to the world to stay on top.

The Beijing cooptation of rap

Before 2017, rap music was largely underground in China, performed by groups in live houses or clubs. During this period, underground Chinese hip-hop groups such as Beijing-based IN3 were able to produce critical rhymes about social issues, such as homelessness or making fun of people who eat in restaurants for government spending. , a reference to government employees. But since President Xi Jinping took office around 2012, Beijing has stepped up repression in the arts and dissent has led to detention members of IN3, whose 17 songs were blacklisted by the Ministry of Culture in 2015.

The effort to contain rap also led at one point to Peppa Pig censorship cartoon character, who had been adopted as a symbol of hip-hop culture in China, sometimes appearing in gangster-themed music videos.

Despite the silence of underground rappers, in 2017 Chinese rap show Chinese rap ultimately helped the music break into the countrys mainstream, while also transforming it into a tame version that is in line with Party values. During 2019 protests in Hong Kong against controversial extradition bill, a number of Chinese rappers sexhausted messages condemn the demonstrators while praising the city police, an act that has been echoed by some Hong Kong celebrities. Meanwhile, in recent years, the Black Lives Matter movement that has swept the world, mostly Chinese rappers remained calm on the issue of racism even as peers in the United States attended rallies and wrote protest songs.

Rather than banning hip-hop altogether, they [authorities] tried to co-opt rappers to spread positive energy, ”Amar said. The term refers to a phrase that became part of Xi-era propaganda and basically covers whatever the Party is in favor of. Whether rappers believe what they say or not, for example in their criticism of the Hong Kong protesters, this is something that needs to be done in order for rap to flourish in the mainstream, he said. declared.

But Amar also pointed out that some hip-hop fans don’t seem to buy this seemingly patriotic act from the singers of 100%, some mocking the words or calling the artists to hypocrisy.

The song is puzzling action from the hip-hop community. If they would really like to celebrate Partys anniversary, what about each of them by writing 50 words about their thoughts on the 100th anniversary? one user commented on Weibo under the song.

The 100th anniversary of the founding of the communist parties

Reuters / Aly Song Souvenirs on display in Shanghai.

As China prepares on July 1 to mark the founding of the parties in 1921, it has made sure that dissenting voices cannot spoil the Party’s version of Chinese history. In this story, the one-party regime of the Communist Party is vital to restore China to its rightful place in the world and to undo the century of humiliation, or China’s suffering at the hands of foreign powers. To dwell on the inconveniences caused by Mao Zedong’s policies, such as the famine caused by the industrial policies of the Great Leap Forward, or the unresolved trauma of the Cultural Revolution, an ideological civil war, is a form of historical nihilism.

In addition to patriotic rap songs, China marks the anniversary with commemorative coins, T-shirts, military air shows, flower installations and a renewed interest in historical tourism at sites associated with key figures of the Partybecause international tourism remains prohibited due to the pandemic.

Party files show he held his first congress in Shanghai July 23, 1921, but July 1 was the date chosen to mark the formal foundation. This may not actually have happened on the date some scholars suggest around November 1920. Either way, the next three decades were marked by the struggle of the nascent parties to establish themselves and a war. intermittent civilian with rival Kuomintang, until 1949, when the Communist People’s Republic of China was declared.

In 2019, the 70th anniversary of the country’s founding was overshadowed by massive protests that unfolded as Hong Kongers resent Beijing’s growing encroachments on the territory’s autonomy. But that will not happen this time. July 1 also marks the anniversary of Hong Kong’s return to Chinese sovereignty, as well as the first anniversary of the National Security Law that came into effect on June 30. As a result of this law, most democracy activists face prosecution while demonstrations are ostensibly banned for public health reasons.

It is telling that it is in Hong Kong that rap anthems still adopt a stance of fighting power against government and police brutality.

Tripti Lahiri contributed to this article.