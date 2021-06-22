



The New York Times editor-in-chief on Monday defended Maggie Haberman as one of the best journalists of her generation, after the reporter was criticized by Fox News.

Dean Baquets’ statement was included in an article on the Fox News website that accused Haberman of being obsessed with Donald Trump and not having adequately covered Joe Biden.

On Monday night, prime-time host Sean Hannity, whom Fox News rebuked for campaigning with Trump and who denies he wrote a campaign ad for the then president, called Haberman a stalker of Trump.

Hannity also said that Haberman and his colleagues who won a Pulitzer Prize in 2018 for reporting on Russian election interference and Trump-Moscow ties should fix the record, return your fake Pulitzer, and admit who you are.

Appropriately for such a storm in a Beltway goldfish bowl, it all started on Twitter.

Responding to coverage of an accident at a Florida pride parade on Sunday, Haberman linked to an article and wrote: This website publishes such garbage [especially] when it comes to media. Politicians are saying something, journalists are covering it. HORRIBLE, shout reporters from Fox dot com media.

Haberman deleted the posts, saying they were too wide and she should be more specific. Some Fox shows ran comments that I made for days out of context, and some reporters used them in media reports on the website out of context. A tweet was also misinterpreted today.

Fox News ran an article on Monday titled New York Times scribe Maggie Haberman Can’t Leave Trump, Biden largely ignores.

The article cited sources such as Dan Gainor of the Media Research Center, a conservative think tank; William A Jacobson, Cornell law professor and conservative media critic who also founded legalinsurrection.com; and Chris Barron, a Tory strategist who once wrote an article for the Guardian titled I Helped Create Politician Donald Trump. Now I bitterly regret it.

Barron said Haberman, also an analyst for CNN, traded the credibility she had under the Trump administration for 15 minutes of celebrity on cable. With Trump out of office, she is lost.

Like a heroin junkie who took everything she had, she left with nothing but the desire to desperately pursue that elusive high. She should consider a new line of work, one that allows her to break her unhealthy addiction.

The Fox News article, however, highlighted how busy Trump and the party he controls have occupied Haberman and other reporters.

Of the more than 100 stories Haberman contributed to during this time, Fox News said, at least 70 concerned Trump or figures in his orbit and dozens concerned Trump’s second impeachment trial shortly after he left office.

Trump is the only president to have been impeached twice, making his second trial, for inciting the deadly attack on Capitol Hill on January 6, a truly historic event.

Trump was acquitted when only a handful of Republican senators voted for his guilt. Republicans have since blocked a commission to investigate the attack.

Haberman also signed a deal for a book on Trump. In announcing it, Penguin Vice President and Editor Scott Moyers predicted an instant classic, a definitive and compelling tale of Donald Trump, his life and his presidency.

Many reporters have used Trump as a source: According to Axios, Trump has given at least 22 interviews for 17 pounds since leaving the White House.

Baquet said Haberman will continue to be one of our leading reporters on major political news for years to come.

Were proud that she works for the New York Times.

