Imran Khan’s controversial comments linking temptation to women’s clothing widely criticized





Islamabad, June 22 (PTI) Angry women Opposition parliamentarians in Pakistan have criticized Prime Minister Imran Khan for his controversial statement on women’s clothing amid growing cases of rape in the country.

In a recent HBO interview that aired on Axios’ website, Khan was asked if he thought what women wear had an effect on the temptation that leads to rape, the Prime Minister replied, “If a woman wears very little clothes, she will have an impact, it will have an impact on men, unless they are robots. I mean it’s common sense.

Seemingly stunned by Khan’s response, interviewer Jonathan Swan rephrased his question, but is it really going to lead to acts of sexual violence?

Maintaining his position, the flamboyant 68-year-old cricketer turned politician went on to explain, “It depends on the society you live in. ”

He added that: if in a society people have not seen this kind of thing, it will have an impact [on them]. Growing up in a society like yours, maybe it won’t affect you. This cultural imperialism Everything in our culture must be acceptable to everyone. ”

Criticizing Khan’s controversial remarks, opposition Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Sherry Rehman tweeted: “Whether it’s our laws or even our religion, it’s very clear that respect for women is the key. beholder responsibility, no man has the right to blame women, or the way they dress, for violence, rape and crimes against women. I am shocked that our Prime Minister is doing this.

Do I [Imran Khan] I’m sure that by saying that women should dress a certain way, he is giving oppressors and criminals against women a new narrative to justify their behavior. There is NO justification for a Prime Minister to speak this way. Very irresponsible and condemnable, ”she said in another tweet.

Sindh’s Minister for Women’s Development Shehla Raza said Prime Minister Khan should focus on the issues facing the country instead of keeping an eye on women.

The provincial minister said Khan should not have said this while sitting in the seat of the country’s prime minister, the Dawn newspaper reported.

The world got a glimpse of the state of mind of a sick, misogynistic, degenerate and abandoned IK. It is not the choices of women that lead to sexual assault, but rather the choices of men who choose to engage in this despicable and despicable CRIME, Pakistan Muslim League spokesperson (Nawaz) Marriyum Aurangzeb in a statement tweet.

Maybe the degenerate misogynist can stand up for pedophiles and murderers, like he advocates the rapist, after all you can’t expect men to control temptation. Just for the record, mister degenerate, self-control is a small thing that Allah places great importance on, she added.

Stung by the angry reaction to Khan’s controversial comments, the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has sent prominent women leaders to defend the prime minister.

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul and PTI lawmakers Maleeka Ali Bokhari and Kanwal Shauzab held a press conference on Tuesday to tell everyone they had misinterpreted Khan’s words.

The PTI-led government mobilized women for the first time in Pakistan, she told Geo News.

“A woman like me became a member of parliament from a tribal area,” she said, adding that there were for the first time five women in Cabinet.

She described Khan as a “symbol of women’s empowerment”.

“We are strong women and we have been strengthened by our leader Imran Khan,” said Bokhari.

Shauzab said she thinks that if you are among those who “fight” against the Prime Minister’s statement in her interview, then you “disagree with Allah’s orders.”

She went on to say that Prime Minister Khan explained Allah’s commandments regarding women.

During the HBO interview, Khan was also asked about his earlier comments about temptation, women’s dress and ‘men’s will and how he was accused of blaming rape victims. .

Khan, brushing it aside as nonsense, said the concept of purdah is to avoid temptation in society.

“We don’t have nightclubs here, we don’t have nightclubs, so it’s a whole different society, the way of life here, so if you increase the temptation in society to the point and all of these young people have nowhere to go, it has consequences in society, ”said Khan.

There are at least 11 cases of rape reported in Pakistan every day with more than 22,000 cases of rape reported to police across the country in the past six years, according to official statistics reported by Pakistani media.

However, only 77 defendants were convicted, representing 0.3% of the total figure, The News International reported in November last year. PTI AKJ AKJ

