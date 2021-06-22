Minister of Finance: PP Holding Ultra Micro awaits the signature of President Jokowi

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – The SOE ecosystem integration plan for the ultra-micro sector is just one step away. The government regulation or PP, which will become the legal umbrella for the strategic empowerment of companies in this segment, is only awaiting the signature of President Joko Widodo.

As is known, to strengthen the ecosystem of ultra-micro enterprises, the government, through the Ministry of Public Enterprises, is taking measures holding three state-owned enterprises known to focus on empowering MSMEs and ultra micro (UMi). The holding involved PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk. or BRI, PT Pegadaian (Persero) and PT Permodalan Nasional Madani (Persero) or PNM.

Finance Minister Sri Mulyani confirms permit holding The agreement is concluded and is only waiting to be signed by President Joko Widodo.

“Authorization holding The Ultra Micro SOEs have been completed and only the ministers’ initials will be signed by the president, it’s just a process moving forward, “he said in a written statement on Tuesday (22/6 / 2021).

Previously, BRI had published information through the stock exchange authority. BRI becomes the holding company holding BUMN in the UMi sector which began with the implementation of a Capital Increase with Preemptive Rights (PMHMED). The implementation of the PMHMED of the BRI will be monitored by the government with pre-emptive rights (HMETD). The government uses pre-emptive rights to transfer its shares (inbreng) in Pegadaian and PNM to BRI.

The government’s Series B shares in Pegadaian to be divested amounted to 6,249,999 shares, or 99.9%. Thereafter, 1,299,999 Series B shares or the equivalent of 99.9% in NPL will also be transferred by the government. After the formation of the holding, the state still owns a red and white Series A share in Pegadaian and PNM called gold share. Training holding This is done in order to integrate the capabilities of each business to better serve ultra micro, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

In addition to providing comprehensive financing services, holding Ultra micro will also provide access to deposits, payments and investments for potential customers or already registered with the three companies.

Regarding this step, the Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani once confirmed during a working meeting with Commission XI of the Indonesian House of Representatives, that the detention would not have a negative impact on the activities of the three companies of ‘State. Even he confirmed holding BUMN UMi will maintain the benefits of every business. We can therefore say that there will be no “cannibalization” of the company after integration.

“When we forwarded it to the Ministry of Public Enterprises that submitted the proposal, holding, we convince by providing some signs. Later, a follow-up or the execution of the contract will be carried out with the new management, so that it can really materialize the complaints submitted during the discussion, namely that it is a synergy of three complementary economic models , not “cannibalistic” or mutually exclusive.merge,” he said.

He said that the existence of the holding actually strengthens the activity of each company. Mainly because of the power existing BRI as a bank with the widest network and a great ability to raise funds at low cost.

According to Sri Mulyani, the integration of SOEs for UMi and MSMEs will later apply the model coexistence. The synergy and mutualist symbiosis between the three companies will be maintained by the implementation of strict key performance indicators (KPIs).

“So it is a synergy or a mutualism that does not take over. We will achieve this form of coexistence in the form of key performance indicators, where previously, on the side of the management and the ministry of public enterprises, they have promised that their working model would be further strengthened, ”he said.

Based on the calculation of the Ministry of Finance, after the formation of the holding company BUMN UMi, the total assets of BRI will increase by 1.5%. Then the capacity of the three companies will also be greater to reach up to 29 million UMi and MSME business actors who have not been served by formal financial institutions or not bankable.

“The holding of BRI assets only increased by 1.5%, but the possible expansion could go from 15 million to 29 million (UMI and MSME actors) and provide better access to MSMEs, that will be the objective. for us to provide this support. We also consulted OJK and they said they supported this step, ”he added.

Holding becomes a solution for the ultra micro enterprise sector

Meanwhile SOE Minister Erick Thohir is very optimistic holding BUMN UMi will be the answer to the various issues encountered by commercial players in the ultra micro segment. Indeed, the holding will guarantee easy, cheap and quick access to financing.

Without the integration of the ultra-micro enterprise ecosystem, many obstacles are currently encountered, particularly related to access to finance. Cost air It is difficult to reduce the high levels of business segments as empowering these business segments requires intensive assistance through a network of professional financial institutions.

“Obviously, the government has a great solution to show its alignment with the ultra-micro business sector. When the government talks about advanced Indonesia, there is advancement in the ultra-micro enterprise segment through the strengthening of economic resilience. We have mapped out the synergies that SOEs can do to strengthen alignments with ultra-micro entrepreneurs, ”said Erick.

He also gave the guarantee that the holding would synergize the expertise of the three public companies. Holding will continue to maintain the pawn business model of Pegadaian, the concept of social empowerment of PNM and BRI has a growth driving role as a parent holding.

