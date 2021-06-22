Prime Minister Modi has done more for farmers than has been done in the past 70 years: Nadda

BJP President JP Nadda said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done more for the benefit of farmers than has been done in the past 70 years.

He also said that people spreading myths that the minimum support price would be removed should note that this time around record purchases were made for wheat and paddy.

This, Nadda said, has benefited millions of farmers, according to a statement.

He made the remarks during a meeting of BJP Kisan Morcha office officials here.

Seeking to double farmers’ incomes and save them from the clutches of middlemen, Modi brought the three laws to farms, Nadda said.

He said that programs such as Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, Soil Health Card Program, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Credit Program, Neem Coated Urea have directly benefited farmers.

Under the Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, an amount of over 1.36 lakh crore was transferred to the accounts of more than 10 crore farmers, he noted.

During the coronavirus pandemic, more than 60,000 crore reached farmers’ accounts in four installments, he said.

Nadda recalled that the Modi government also increased the fertilizer subsidy per bag on the DAP to 1,200 – 50 percent of the price, which has benefited farmers immensely.

A monthly pension of 3,000 were also organized for farmers, observed the president of the BJP.

BJP President Kisan Morcha Rajkumar Chahar, Kisan Morcha official and party secretary general Bhupendra Yadav and Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Chaudhary were also present, according to Kisan Morcha’s statement.

This story was posted from an agency feed with no text editing.

