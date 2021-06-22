Chinese media Duowei: Xi Jinping calls for overhaul of internal and international “propaganda” of the CCP

On June 11, 2021, Chinese media Duowei reported that Chinese President Xi Jinping recently stressed the need to strengthen and improve China’s international communication. It is, Duowei reported, “the first time that Xi Jinping has publicly demanded ‘to improve the international communication capacity’ of officials and the CCP’s propaganda apparatus.”

The outlet went on to suggest that the CCP should view Hollywood and Russia Today (RT) as models for a new approach to international communication.

Xi Jinping Makes First Public Request to Improve the CCP’s “International Communication Capacity”

“After the surprise announcement of a three-child policy, CPC General Secretary Xi Jinping and members of the 19e National Congress of the The Chinese Communist Party held its 30e group study session. The theme of the latest Politburo study was improving China’s international communication capacity.

Xi Jinping stressed in his speech the need to strengthen and improve the international communication effort and present a true, three-dimensional and global China. It was the first time that Xi Jinping publicly expressed his demand to “improve international communication capacity ‘to officials and the CCP propaganda apparatus, in its speeches on the CCP’s propaganda and its media.

“The script of his speech released by the official media revealed that Xi Jinping believed that the CCP had straightened out its internal and external propaganda systems after the 18th CCP National Congress in 2012.

“But obviously, he believed that this was not enough and that in new situations, the CCP was faced with new tasks, which were to” strengthen the design and high-level research and build the strategic communication system. with distinctive Chinese characteristics “.

‘These aimed to achieve’ build the strategic communication system with distinctive Chinese characteristics, focusing on enhancing the influence of international communication, the attractiveness of Chinese culture, the affinity of the image of China, the persuasive force of China’s discourse and the direction of international opinion. . ‘

Xi wants CCP’s international communication to show “a credible, beautiful and respectable image of China”

In addition, Xi also mentioned in his speech that the CCP’s international communication “must pay attention to grasp the basic content and its spirit, be open and confident but humble and modest, and strive to create a credible, beautiful image. and respectable China “in order to achieve” improve the affinity and effectiveness of international communication. “Xi also urged to make as many friends as possible, uniting and winning the majority of the international audience .

“Xi Jinping’s speech as a top CCP leader has been interpreted by some as his dissatisfaction with the status quo of the current large external propaganda system. In fact, rather than dissatisfaction, it was more that the top CCP leaders felt the pressure. in the current dilemma of public opinion and was also thinking about how to change the current model of China’s discourse power in the international arena.

“Frictions between China and the outside world, such as with the United States, have increased amid constantly evolving international relations and improving China’s economic development and its science and technology. Xi Jinping once said at the Second Plenary Meeting of the Fourth Plenary Session of the XVIII Central Committee, “Objectively speaking, the model of international public opinion still sees the West as strong and China as weak. But this model does not It’s not unalterable and irreversible. The key is how we approach it. “

“Plato once said: ‘those who tell the stories run society.’ Although they are both information transfers, communication and propaganda are not the same.

“Communication is the telling of objective facts for the purpose of informing recipients of what is going on. It focuses on the amount of information accepted by the public.

“Propaganda is the use of various symbols to convey a certain opinion or point of view, trying to influence and guide people’s attitudes, views and behavior, with the aim of propagating the stories by a communicator, so it focuses more on the content and purpose of a lawyer.

“The reality in China is that the official CCP media have conducted propaganda communications under the leadership of the principle of politics in command. This resulted in a serious situation of endemic bureaucracy and formal media formalism. Even with the reporting, he was filled with the mentality of “rather be on the left than on the right”.

“With the development of science and technology and the arrival of the information age, the boring and stereotypical remarks and rhetoric from the official media moved further away from the aesthetic taste of the Chinese people. Thus, it is not surprising that the more open and diverse overseas public, which is very different from the Chinese public, does not accept or even reject the styles of the Chinese Communist Party’s external propaganda. The misfortune experienced by the Confucius Institutes and other external propaganda organizations is the most direct evidence of the lamentable result of the CCP’s external propaganda which uses the mentality and thought of the internal propaganda.

The CCP Must “Change Its Thinking and External Propaganda Methods”

Xi Jinping called in his speech that it is necessary ‘to adopt precise methods of communication that are close to different regions, different countries and different groups of audiences, to promote global, regional and diverse expressions and narratives. Chinese stories and Chinese voices and to strengthen the affinity and effectiveness of international communication. ‘ This was intended to break the embarrassing situation of “cannot say it even having the facts and cannot disseminate it after saying it”, which was described by Xi Jinping in his speech at the Symposium on Philosophy and Social Science Work on 17 May 2016.

“To achieve such results, the CCP must not only change its thinking and methods of external propaganda, which is difficult for the outside world to accept, but also create its own ideas and framework for international communication. Xi Jinping not only stressed in his speech to the Politburo “collective study” the need to build a team of specialized talents adapted to the needs of international communication in the new era, but also called for the party organizations to all The levels include international communication capacity building work in the scope of their responsibilities for ideological work, improving organizational leadership and increasing financial input.

Xi Jinping first introduced the concept of ‘telling China’s story well’ in August 2013 at the National Conference on China’s Propaganda and Ideological Work. Since then he has made the same request over and over and sometimes at the same time voices well. ‘ In February 2016, Xi Jinping laid out the details of how to tell Chinese history well at the CPC Central Committee Symposium on Press and Public Opinion: Tell the Story of Socialism with Chinese Characteristics, Tell it Well the story of the Chinese dream, tell the story of the Chinese well, tell the story of China’s excellent culture well, and tell the story of China’s peaceful development well. We can consider that Xi Jinping started to conceive the concept and the framework of “international communication” at this time.

“The power of international discourse is the embodiment of state power”

“Judging by the public opinion clashes and tensions between China and the West in recent years, international communication is part of the struggle in international politics and international public opinion and a struggle for power in the world. discourse on the international scene. The power of international discourse is the embodiment of state power in international politics. If the CCP wants to “create a credible, beautiful and respectable image of China,” it must not only convey its facts and voices with good scripts, but also be open and confident, but humble and modest at the same time. Based on specific strategies, international communication should get rid of the CCP’s thinking of external propaganda, and learn to “tell the story of China well” in a way that is acceptable to the public outside of China. China .

“Hollywood in the United States and Russian Television Today (RT) can be considered successful cases in this regard. The first transforms tangible American ideology into intangible films that sweep the world and strengthen the leadership position of American world discourse. The latter uses an open and inclusive approach to governance and a flexible and bold form to precisely target the gaps and weaknesses of Western media. And it has become Russia’s “propaganda aircraft carrier”, effectively breaking the monopoly of Western discourse.

“However, whether it is external propaganda or ‘international communication’, both touch to varying degrees with external public relations expressions of the national image and the ideas of the ruling party. said the CCP about ‘promoting the image and telling Chinese history. Implementing precise positioning and formulating plans and strategies according to the specific conditions of different countries and societies is a fundamental starting point for reflection. “