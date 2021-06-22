Imran Khan’s visit to the United Kingdom | Snubbed on India-like pact, Pakistani PM Imran Khan postpones UK visit: report





Archive photo | Photo credit: Twitter

Islamabad: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to the UK has been canceled, a Pakistani media section reported on Tuesday. According to an article in Geo News, Khan canceled the meeting citing “security” concerns that he would monitor in person.

According to the ANI news agency, the Pakistani government announced the postponement of Khan’s visit “due to internal security, the political and regional situation”. The agency’s report said the visit was postponed because the Pakistani government was unable to secure a 10-year roadmap between London and Islamabad, modeled on that signed between India and the United Kingdom. United.

According to News International, the Pakistani diplomatic apparatus was keen to elevate the ties between Islamabad and London towards a strategic partnership. However, Boris Johnson’s administration reportedly failed to respond to the proposal despite repeated reminders.

The UK promise: just a meeting with Boris Johnson and a cricket match

There is speculation the visit was canceled because Pakistan was not happy with the Boris Johnson government’s offer of a simple ceremonial meeting and a cricket match. However, there has been no official confirmation from Islamabad on this matter. According to reports, diplomatic voices within the Pakistani establishment were of the opinion that a visit solely for a meeting with Prime Minister Johnson and a cricket match would not be welcomed in their country.

The Pakistani government, however, has remained silent on the underlying currents. “Prime Minister Imran Khan will himself monitor the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan,” said an official source quoted by Geo News.

On June 7, Johnson and Khan had had a phone conversation and the former invited Khan to visit the UK. Khan was due to visit the UK in the first week of July and even attend a cricket match between England and Pakistan.

It would have been Imran Khan’s first visit to the UK as Pakistani Prime Minister.

