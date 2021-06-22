President Jokowi has just signed PP Holding Ultra Micro BUMN: Okezone Economy





JAKARTA – Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati revealed government regulations (PP) Hold Ultra Mikro pending the signature of President Joko Widodo. The license to hold Ultra Micro state-owned enterprises has ended and only the initials of the ministers will be signed by the president, it is only a matter of moving forward, said Finance Minister Sri Mulyani, quoted since Antara, in Jakarta, Tuesday 6/22/2021). Also Read: Revealing Erick Thohir-Prabowo Subianto’s Big Plan For The Defense Industry BUMN Holding Sri Mulyani assured that the holding company involving PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk. or BRI, PT Pegadaian (Persero) and PT Permodalan Nasional Madani (Persero) or PNM, will not have a negative impact on the activities of the three SOEs. Even the SOE Ultra Micro (UMi) holding company will retain the advantages of each company, so that there will be no cannibalization of the company after the integration. Read also: Owner of Ultra Micro SOE, Erick Thohir wants to facilitate access to financing Later, a follow-up or the execution of the contract will be carried out with the new management, so that it can really fulfill the demands that were conveyed during the discussion, namely that it is a synergy of three complementary business models, not cannibalistic or merging with each other, said Sri Muliani. Sri Mulyani said that the existence of the holding actually strengthens the activities of each company. In addition, due to the existing strength of the BIS as a bank with the widest network and a great ability to raise cheap funds. According to him, the integration of public enterprises for UMi and MSMEs will apply the coexistence model. The synergy and mutualist symbiosis between the three companies will be maintained by the implementation of strict key performance indicators (KPIs). It is therefore synergy or mutualism that does not take over. We will achieve this form of coexistence in the form of key performance indicators, where previously on the side of the management and ministry of public enterprises, they promised that their working model would be further strengthened, he said. Based on the calculation of the Ministry of Finance, after the formation of the holding company BUMN UMi, the total assets of BRI will increase by 1.5%. Then, the capacity of the three companies will also be greater to reach up to 29 million UMi and MSME business players who have not been served by formal or non-bankable financial institutions. It will be the goal for us to provide such support. We also consulted with OJK and they said they support this step, he said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos