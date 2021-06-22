bne IntelliNews – ISTANBUL BLOG: Erdogan administration and Turkish businessmen plot thickens as US requests SBK’s extradition

Sezgin Baran Korkmaz, a Turkish businessman known as SBK, was arrested on June 19 by police in Austria at the behest of the United States, according to a press release from the US Department of Justice. published June 22.

An April 28 alternate indictment issued by a federal grand jury in Utah indicted owner SBK of SBK Holding, with one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering, 10 counts of electronic fraud and one count of obstructing official proceedings.

According to the indictment, also released on June 22, SBK laundered more than $ 133 million in fraud proceeds through bank accounts it controlled in Turkey and Luxembourg.

SBK, left, with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Behind them is Erdogan’s son-in-law Berat Albayrak, who served as finance minister until his resignation last November.

A report by the Financial Crimes Investigation Council of Turkey (MASAK) states that the laundered amount is higher.

The proceeds are said to be linked to a program run by Jacob Kingston and Isaiah Kingston, known as the Kingston brothers, and Levon Termendzhyan (or Lev Aslan Dermen, as he also has a Turkish passport) for defraud the U.S. Treasury by filing false returns for more than $ 1 billion in refundable renewable fuel tax credits for the production and sale of biodiesel by their company, Washakie Renewable Energy LLC, in Utah.

The Kingston brothers were arrested in the United States in 2017 as they reportedly fled to Turkey. They confessed to their crimes but Termendzhyan made no confession.

SBK and his accomplices allegedly used the proceeds of the fraud to acquire Turkish low-cost company Borajet, hotels in Turkey and Switzerland, a yacht named Queen Anne and a villa and apartment on the Bosphorus Strait in Istanbul.

Another allegation is that SBK devised a scheme to defraud the Kingston brothers by falsely claiming that it could provide them protection, via anonymous government officials, from the US investigation.

The United States has said it will seek to extradite SBK. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison for the money laundering conspiracy, 20 years in prison for each count of wire fraud and five years in prison for the count of obstruction.

Voice of America calculated the overall maximum sentence to which SBK faces 225 years in prison.

Back on May 28 bne IntelliNews reported on some additional characters that have become sharp, or become sharp again, as a result of Turkeys’ ongoing Sedat Peker scandal, in which fugitive organized crime boss Peker posted feeds of allegations on YouTube about alleged connections and crimes involving senior officials in the Erdogan administration and Mafiosi. With the emergence of the SBK case, we now have four new characters entering the story. Everyone in this story is connected to each other.

Lfrom left to right: Mubariz Mansimov (or Mubariz Gurbanoglu), Levon Termendzhyan (or Lev Aslan Dermen), SBK and Mehmet So that. (Photo credit: @arisnalci).

It should be noted that SBK, which has recently been release voice recordings of people alleged to have bribed in Turkey, has now been directly quiet by the United States while the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where Beijing is said to be in exile, currently does not allow Beijing to post videos.

After meeting US President Joe Biden on June 14 on the sidelines of a NATO meeting in Brussels, life has become much easier for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. He is currently busy attacking Turkey’s main pro-Kurdish party, the HDP, which the Constitutional Court has declared. mentionned must be judged on the allegations of links with the Kurdish terrorists of the PKK.

SBK is a well-known figure in Turkey, while Turkish media have recently worked on identifying its journalists.

In November 2019, bne IntelliNews told the story of a Turkish Robin Hood at work in Istanbul’s poor neighborhoods and Turkey’s economic turmoil. The local news agency Demiroren and the Guardian also reported the adventures of SBK Robin Hood. One question here is whether anyone received PR money in the broadcast of coverage of the events.

Regarding relations between SBK and another Turkish businessman Ekim Alptekin, SBK was gift in the indictment filed in a case against former US President Donald Trumps national security adviser Michael Flynn, who was hired as a lobbyist for Turkish interests.

In August 2018, the American justice published the first indictment against the Kingston brothers.

In January 2019, the US Department of Justice filed a request with the Turkish Department of Justice regarding the case of the Kingston brothers.

In September 2020, SBK Holding acquired Sicolux, which controls a 42% stake in Turkeys Kiraca Holding, for $ 82 million.

Also in September 2020, the Istanbul prosecutor’s office opened a money laundering investigation against SBK.

Needle complaints that SBK visited Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu in his office on December 4, a day before he left Turkey.

On January 7, journalist Veyis Ates, who has worked with Soylu for more than a decade since the days of Soylus’ Democratic Party (DP), allegedly asked SBK for a 10-minute bribe during a conversation telephone. The evidence is believed to be in a recording released on June 20 by Turkish Workers’ Party (TIP) deputy and investigative journalist Ahmet Sik.

It is not known on whose behalf Ates was negotiating with SBK, according to bianet.

In Bodrum, on the Turkish Aegean coast, there is a luxury hotel, the Paramount. All the gangsters who appear in the circles described have remained there. It is claimed that none of them paid any money to do so.

The name of the hotel and its owner are constantly evolving.

May 21, Wall of logs reported that the hotel is currently owned by a shell company in Singapore.