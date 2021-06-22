Gupkar Alliance leaders agree to attend PM Modi’s multi-party meeting





The People’s Alliance for the Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) agreed to attend the multi-stakeholder meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Tuesday, Alliance chairman Dr Farooq Abdullah said. After a meeting of alliance leaders at his residence in Srinagar, Abdullah told reporters: “Mehbooba Ji, Mohammed Tarigami Sahib and I will attend the multi-party meeting called by the prime minister. We hope to keep our agenda before the Prime Minister and the Minister of the Interior. “ The leader of the People’s Democratic Party, Mehbooba Mufti, referring to Article 370, said the alliance had come together to talk about “what was taken from us”. “It is wrong, illegal and unconstitutional. Until you restore that, you cannot bring peace to the region, ”she said after the meeting. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its part welcomed the decision of the PAGD to attend the Prime Minister’s meeting, the PTI news agency reported. The Gupkar alliance met at the residence of Dr. Farooq Abdullah in Srinagar. (Express by Shuaib Masoodi) Think big! CPI leader (M) MY Tarigami said the prime minister had not informed them of the meeting’s agenda. “We will reiterate the agenda of the PGD. We will ask the Prime Minister to reconsider the guarantees given to us under the Constitution, ”he declared. The PAGD is a six-party alliance of traditional parties that emerged after the Center revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 370. In a first since the abrogation and the split of J&K into two Union territories, PM Modi programmed an all-party meeting on June 24, inviting all traditional political leaders. Abdullah, Mufti and Tarigami are among the many rulers who have been placed under house arrest August 5, 2019 at midnight, the day Articles 370 and 35A were deleted. Talk toIndian express, a senior official in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), who is involved in the initiative, said there was only one agenda for the meeting: the early handover of power to elected officials and the end of the presidents’ reign. Previously, the National Conference and the People’s Conference had welcomed the movement. The National Conference, while calling it a good change, said the Center realizes that it cannot move forward in J&K without the mainstream political parties. Peoples Conference President Sajad Lone, who had discussions with his colleagues on Monday, saidIndian express: It’s a welcome development. Coming to the level of the Prime Minister, he speaks of the seriousness of this commitment. Considering what has happened over the past two years, I hope this could herald the start of a new phase of reconciliation. “Must unite in the interest of the nation”: J&K BJP leader Welcoming the alliance’s decision, J&K BJP chairman Ravinder Raina said that “we must all unite for the sake of the nation and work for ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’”. “It’s great that all political parties are participating in the meeting. We have already announced that my colleagues and I are joining the meeting, ”he said. “This is a very important meeting and when the Prime Minister takes the chair it has its own sacredness. All matters of public interest will be discussed. Raina thanked the prime minister for convening the meeting and said the party would take the opportunity to raise public concerns.

