Bilawal responds to Prime Minister Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: PPP President Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has said that the clothes a woman wears or the way she dresses has nothing to do with the sexual violence to which she is subjected.

The PPP leader was responding to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s remarks a few days ago, in which he spoke of the rise in cases of sexual violence in Pakistani society.

In an interview with Johnathan Swan of Axios, Prime Minister Imran Khan said: “If a woman wears very little clothing, it will have an impact on men… Unless they are robots. I mean, it’s common sense.

“Yes, but is he really going to provoke acts of sexual violence?” Swan asked.

“It depends on the society you live in,” Prime Minister Imran Khan replied. “If people in a society haven’t seen this kind of thing, it will have an impact on them,” he added.

The PPP chairman, speaking to the media in parliament on Tuesday, said the prime minister’s comments were “disappointing”. Bilawal called on people to stand with victims of rape and sexual abuse.

“Such crimes should not be linked to a single cause (…) a person’s clothes have no connection with the rape or the abuse,” he said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is a ‘coward’, says PPP chairman

Bilawal addressed the Prime Minister’s statement, stressing that the law for those convicted of sexual abuse and rape should be the same.

“Imran Khan’s statements before and after coming to power are different … He was a coward from day one,” said the PPP leader.

He focused his attention on recent remarks by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in an interview, when asked to clarify whether he thought the slain Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden was a martyr or not.

“Imran Khan is not ready to label Ehsanullah Ehsan – a TTP activist who was implicated in the APS attack – a terrorist,” he said.

“Osama bin Laden tried to attack then prime minister [Benazir Bhutto] in 1993 through Ramzi Yousef ”, he declared, adding:“ Doesn’t Imran Khan know that bin Laden tried to revolt in the name of Islam in 1994?

“If Bin Laden is not a terrorist, then who is?

The PPP chairman questioned whether the prime minister knew bin Laden was involved in terrorist activities around the world.

“If Bin Laden is not a terrorist, then who is? He asked.

Bilawal said he recalled that Bin Laden was the person who portrayed Islam in a negative light. He said Islam is a peaceful religion, urging Prime Minister Imran Khan to review his policies.

FM Qureshi on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s OBL statement

Bilawal’s comments on OBL were in response to an interview with TOLO news, where Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s comments on Bin Laden were taken out of context.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan called Osama bin Laden a martyr,” TOLO reporter Lotfullah Najafizada said.

“Well, uh, again, out of context. Out of context,” replied the foreign minister, after a brief pause. “He [PM Imran Khan] was cited out of context. And, uh, you know, a particular section of the media put it forward, “he added.

“Is he a martyr? You don’t agree? Osama bin Laden?” Najafizada asked.

“I’ll let this go,” Qureshi replied, after another brief pause.

