Daily vaccination reaches 700 thousand doses this month





IDXChannel – President Joko Widodo again highlighted two things that must be done in the upstream and downstream management of the COVID-19 pandemic, namely to strengthen the implementation of the implementation of health protocols on the ground in within the framework of the application of restrictions on Community Based Micro-Activities (PPKM Mikro) and acceleration of the national vaccination program. In this effort, the Head of State called for synergy between the four pillars, namely the elements of the central government, the regional government, TNI and Polri. “His message is that it has to be coordinated together, the four pillars. I walked with the head of the national police and the Panglima [TNI], in Kudus, in Bangkalan, in Madiun, and we see that if we work together with four pillars, elements of the regional government, elements of health, elements of TNI and Polri, we can face it ”, declared the Minister of Health (Menkes), Budi Gunadi Sadikin, quoting the website of the official Ministry of Communication and Information of the Republic of Indonesia, Tuesday (22/6/2021). The health minister explained that based on the previous president’s instructions, his party had worked with the regional government as well as TNI-Polri to speed up the vaccination program. This month, daily immunization coverage reached more than 700,000 doses according to the target set by the President. “The president asked last week that we can work with TNI and Polri to reach 700,000 this month. We report that the figure of 716,000 was reached last Thursday, “he said. In response to the report, Budi added, the president called for vaccinations to continue to be stepped up until the target of one million doses per day in July can be reached. The Head of State also underlined that this is done thanks to the synergy of the four pillars. “Please ensure that all components are mobilized, both the components through local government immunizations and also the components of immunization through TNI and Polri,” said the Minister of Health, citing the president’s guidelines. . Closing his statement, the Minister of Health believes that the synergy achieved in the management of the pandemic, both in terms of strengthening the Micro PPKM and accelerating vaccination, as well as the support of the community will make it possible to overcome the problem. ‘increase in cases currently occurring in a number of areas. “We believe that our nation is a strong nation, if we work together, the four pillars, God willing, will be able to face this problem together. Ladies and gentlemen, consider limiting activities, stay at home, during this vacation stay at home, stay at home, get together as a family, “he said. (TYO)







