China renames itself respectable – Taipei Times

China renames itself respectable
China has damaged its international image with its aggressive intimidation of wolf warriors, which alienates it from much of the world.
Faced with strong international criticism for its increasingly belligerent conduct on many issues, including Tibet, Xinjiang and Hong Kong, as well as its relentless threats against Taiwan, the cover-up of the spread of COVID-19 from Wuhan and its expansionist targets in the South China Sea to name a few, Chinese President Xi Jinping () recently offered a rare mea culpa when he said there was a need to improve Beijing’s tone during of communication to a global audience, as it raises its international voice in accordance with its growing status as the world’s second-largest economy.
You have to be careful to catch the tone, be both open and confident, but also [be] modest and humble, and strive to create a credible, kind and respectable image of China, Xi said at a Chinese Communist Party (CCP) study meeting.
If the brilliant Dale Carnegie were alive, he likely would have handed the Chinese President a copy of his bestselling book How to Win Friends and Influence People.
However, for Xi, it’s not just about making friends, he’s, apparently, more interested in having a strategic position, especially in countries that continue to trade and do business with China, even if they frown at its repressive character.
A statement from this month’s G7 summit has evidently upset Chinese leaders, despite claiming to seek to mend relations with major Western powers, including the United States.
China must move away from the brash, aggressive and often insulting tone directed at foreign leaders as part of its wolf warrior diplomacy that recklessly shatters diplomatic china in many countries.
It will not be easy for China to improve its image. He has also treated other nations poorly, including those now in China’s orbit of influence due to their heavy debts and financial dependence.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken didn’t mince words when he criticized China’s aggressive actions abroad and how it increasingly acts in contradictory ways.
Public opinion about China in many Western countries has been unfavorable. A survey last year in 14 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany and Canada, conducted by the Pew Research Center found that negative opinions about China were widespread. Interviewees criticized China’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Indeed, China has experienced a series of setbacks on the international stage. The G7 summit, for example, was very critical of China on a number of issues, including Xinjiang, Hong Kong and the Taiwan Strait.
Amnesty International’s latest report on the mistreatment of the Uyghur people of Xinjiang, calling their treatment dystopian belligerent, will add to the ammunition of the vast number of critics of China around the world. Xi had hoped that the rift created by former US President Donald Trump, which divides transatlantic politics, would allow China to further widen the wedge in the Western camp.
However, US President Joe Biden has demonstrated that he can unite other G7 partners by taking a stand against China’s aggressive world views. The warm welcome Biden received at the G7, EU and NATO rejected the thought within the CCP that the unity of the West was crumbling and opening up opportunities for China to exploit the situation.
Much of the G7 summit was devoted to an exchange of views on how to control China’s growing aggressive behavior in the world. The unfavorable part of the G7 summit linked to China could not have come at a worse time for Xi, who repeated himself to present himself as the great leader of the people during celebrations for the CCP’s 100th anniversary.
The G7 results could also prompt Xis’ rivals to raise critical questions about China’s global setbacks.
The outlook for the G7 summit was not favorable to China, which was battered. The statement refuted the perception within the CCP that the United States and its Western allies are in a state of decline. This notion was originally fueled and nurtured by some senior CCP members after the 2008 financial crisis.
Trump’s electoral victory and his alienation from traditional allies of the United States had led the CCP to believe that the Western camp was in disarray, and that it was time to step in and close the gap.
It turned out to be a miscalculation.
Even before the G7 summit, things were not moving forward according to China’s manual. It had already suffered a major setback in early spring when the EU, reacting to the persecution of Uyghurs in Xinjiang, decided to suspend a trade deal that had been painstakingly woven and was ready to be signed.
China retaliated by imposing sanctions on members of the European Parliament.
The statement snubs China in expressing support for Taiwan, stressing the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. Xi and the CCP faction that supports him had believed, until then, that the West had put Taiwan on the back burner and that the nation was destined to join the mainland.
Indeed, as the spokesperson of the presidential office Xavier Chang () said, it is the first time since the founding of Taiwan that there has been such a press release with a content favorable to Taiwan, and Taiwan and the G7 member states share fundamental values such as democracy, freedom and humanity. rights.
This part of the G7 communiqué angered some elements of the CCP, which has stepped up its pressure against Taiwan in recent months with regular military exercises near the country.
China faces a unified G7 and NATO on the issue, and will need to carefully weigh its options before embarking on a mishap against Taiwan.
China will realize that its bellicose posture has united the world’s most important nations against it and strengthened their resolve to combat its rhetoric and aggressive actions. China will have to rethink its course and abandon its so-called wolf warrior diplomacy if it is to be credible, kind and respectable.
Manik Mehta is a New York-based journalist who writes extensively on foreign affairs, diplomacy, world trade, and economics.
