Boris Johnson’s ambitious apprentice aims for the next rung of the career ladder





In the Commons, Rishi Sunak was speaking about an issue that was obviously close to his heart. We encourage employers of all sizes to hire new apprentices with our Hiring Incentive! he beamed. There has never been a better time for employers to help boost our economy and hire an apprentice! Mr. Sunak’s enthusiasm was understandable. After all, he himself is a beneficiary of a similar scheme. Less than 18 months ago, Mr Sunak was a fresh-faced young man who, despite his inexperience, was hired when an opportunity unexpectedly presented itself for a new Chancellor of the Exchequer. Determined to show that his employer was right to take a chance, Mr. Sunak worked hard, displayed a positive attitude and was willing to learn on the job. Like any young apprentice eager to succeed, he is always careful to dress smart, follow instructions, and smile politely at his boss’s ideas. But now, after many laudatory performance reviews, his apprenticeship is surely over. It appears that Mr. Sunak is keen to move up the next rung of his career as soon as a suitable vacancy materializes. Admittedly, openings for new prime ministers do not come up often, but in the meantime, Mr. Sunak is diligently preparing his candidacy. And, judging by Treasury questions today (Tuesday), it made a promising first impression. All the while, Conservative MPs were lining up to tell the young man how much he did his employer proud. Mark Eastwood (Con, Dewsbury) told him his hiring incentive policy was a big success. Richard Holden (Con, NW Durham) said a headquartered caravan company had benefited enormously from the Chancellors’ removal of the EU motorhome tax. Meanwhile, Nicola Richards (Con, West Bromwich East) asked Mr Sunak if he knew how many jobs he had saved thanks to his time off program. Mr. Sunak was only too happy to help. Thanks to his ploy, he informed her, it was now predicted that two million fewer Britons would lose their jobs than previously feared. A cynic might have found some of the questions pathetically flattering. Keep in mind, however, that these Conservative MPs are themselves enthusiastic young go-getters themselves. And if Mr. Sunak becomes Prime Minister, there are bound to be opportunities for those who have demonstrated their eagerness to succeed. Lately, there have been rumors that Mr Sunak no longer agrees with the current Prime Minister on spending. Boris Johnson continues to make promises that Mr Sunak, he said, cannot or does not want to fund. Today, Labor Rachel Reeves has sought to capitalize. There is a growing gap with this government, she croaked, between what is promised and what is actually delivered. Mr. Sunak dismissed this remark. But one line in his response was intriguing. She talked about showing leadership, he cried defiantly. In fact, she hadn’t mentioned leadership at all. For some reason, it just had to be on his mind.

