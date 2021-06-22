Trinamool attacks PM Modi over Alapan episode, claims petulance is state policy now – The New Indian Express

Through PTI

KOLKATA (Reuters) – Trinamool Congress on Tuesday criticized the BJP-led central government, accusing it of attempting to disrupt the functioning of the West Bengal government by initiating disciplinary proceedings against Alapan Bandyopadhyay, former chief secretary of the state.

The TMC also claimed that petulance was now part of the state policy of Narendra Modi’s government and that action against Bandyopadhyay, who now works as an advisor to the chief minister, amounted to opening up a provocative chapter in federal conflicts.

The BJP, however, denied the accusations as “baseless” and accused the party led by Mamata Banerjee of politicizing the bureaucracy.

“The BJP resorted to disrupting the functional affairs of the West Bengal government to advance its political agenda after its humiliating election defeat.

“It is the Prime Minister who is the head of the DoPT, and there is no point in guessing that it is only personal rage, which is desperately finding an outlet to roar,” said the TMC MP. and party spokesperson, Sougata Ray.

The TMC’s comments came a day after the Center initiated “major sanction proceedings” against Bandyopadhyay, amid a standoff between the Union government and Mamata Banerjee’s dispensation against him. , which could deprive him of post-retirement benefits, in part or completely.

The Personnel and Training Department (DoPT) sent Bandyopadhyay, who retired on May 31 and is now the CM’s chief advisor, a “memorandum” mentioning the charges giving him 30 days to respond.

Referring to the death of Bandyopadhyay’s mother a few days ago, Ray claimed that the central government is also heartless.

“They (the Center) just want to deprive Alapan of the benefits he was entitled to after his retirement. After losing (the ballot in) Bengal, the BJP is trying to create unnecessary struggles in the functioning of state government. being part of state policy, Modi has opened a provocative chapter in federal conflicts, “he said.

The action against Bandyopadhyay is inhumane, said Ray.

“The TMC condemns him. The people of West Bengal also see how the central government harasses an honest officer. The people of Bengal will not tolerate such humiliation,” he said.

The West Bengal BJP denied the accusations and claimed that it was the state’s ruling party that politicized the bureaucracy.

“We have nothing personal against Alapan Bandyopadhyay or anyone else. He was a senior officer from all over India, and the case is between him and the union government. It is the TMC. who politicized the police and bureaucracy and used them to further their political interests, ”said BJP spokesman Samik Bhattacharya.

Bandopadhyay was due to retire on May 31, but the state had recently requested and received permission to extend his tenure by three months as he played a crucial role in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.

He received a transfer directive from the DoPT, however, shortly after an argument broke out over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s post-cyclone review meeting, at which the CM and the chief secretary of the State did not attend.

The bureaucrat, instead of showing up in Delhi, chose to retire amid the struggle against the Central State.

He was then appointed senior advisor to the CM.

The DoPT sent him a reminder after he failed to show up in response to his May 28 order.

The Union Home Office also sent a show cause notice to Bandyopadhyay under a strict provision of the Disaster Management Act that carries a jail term of up to two years for s ” abstain from the meeting chaired by the Prime Minister.

The notice stated that Bandyopadhyay “acted in a manner equivalent to refusing to comply with legal instructions from the central government.”

Bandyopadhyay had responded to the opinion of the Ministry of the Interior.