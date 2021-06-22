Here are the best foreign stories at 1720 hours





Outlook June 22, 2021 5:23 PM IST Here are the best foreign stories at 520pm outlookindia.com 1970-01-01T05: 30: 00 + 0530 FGN19: PAK-PM-AFGHAN-US

Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan has ruled out hosting US bases in Pakistan for military action inside war-torn Afghanistan, fearing it will lead his country to be “targeted in revenge attacks By terrorists.

FGN17: VIRUS-US-WORLD-VACCINS

Washington: The United States has announced plans to allocate 5.5 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the rest of the world as a second tranche, including 1.6 core jabs to 18 Asian countries such as India, Pakistan and Nepal, as part of the Biden administration’s attempt to end the worldwide pandemic.

FGN14: MEETING BIDEN-GHANI-LD

Washington: US President Joe Biden looks forward to a meeting with his Afghan counterpart Ashraf Ghani here on Friday where they will discuss ways to ensure Afghanistan never again becomes a “safe haven” for terrorist groups that pose a threat for America, the White House said.

FGN13: US-RANA-LD AUDITION

Washington: A U.S. federal court is set to hold an in-person extradition hearing Thursday of Pakistani-Canadian businessman Tahawwur Rana, wanted for involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attack.

FGN1: ISRAEL-YOGA-DAY

Jerusalem: With COVID-19 restrictions relatively lifted in Israel, the country celebrated the seventh International Yoga Day with great fanfare while maintaining social distancing and limiting the number of people.

FGN4: US-H1B

Washington: The powerful US Chambers of Commerce have launched a massive campaign to address America’s acute shortage of skilled and professional labor, including urging the Biden administration and Congress to double the number of visas H-1B and to be eliminated by country. quota for the green card. PTI SCY

Disclaimer: – This story was not edited by Outlook staff and is auto-generated from news agency feeds. Source: PTI

