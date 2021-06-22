NasDem: there is no exchange of presidential speeches for 3 periods with the mandate of the DPR





Merdeka.com – NasDem DPR RI party faction secretary Saan Mustopa denied that there was a scenario for a 1945 Constitution amendment to extend the president’s term. Saan said there had been no speech to increase the president’s tenure until he was swapped with additional terms for members of the legislature. “Until today, there has been no discussion. So there has been no discussion of adding the presidential term, whether it is linked to the term of the legislature,” Saan said. at the parliamentary complex, Senayan, Jakarta, Tuesday (22/6). Saan stressed that to date his party does not want to change the periodization of the executive or the legislature. “Everything until today, we still want the whole process of periodization in the government and the legislature to be normal as it is today,” he said. Saan said President Joko Widodo strongly rejects the three-term presidential term. The government coalition party has never discussed this issue. “At all in the coalition, never talk about it,” he said. The palace raised the issue of a three-term mandate. President Joko Widodo, through his spokesman Fadjroel Rachman, refused to extend the presidential term. Fadjroel declared, President Jokowi respect the 1945 Constitution. “Recalling once again, President Joko Widodo maintains the constitution of the Constitution of 1945 and is faithful to the Reform of 1998. In accordance with Article 7 of the 1st Amendment of the Constitution of 1945 that, ‘The President and the Deputy president hold office for a five-year term, and thereafter may be re-elected into the same office., only for one term, “” Fadjroel told merdeka.com on Saturday (6/19). Fadjroel said President Jokowi’s assertion to reject the three-term presidential speech was transmitted on February 12, 2019. There were three things Jokowi said regarding the three-term presidential term. “Some say that the president was elected for 3 periods, there are 3 (reasons) in my opinion. One, wanting to slap me, the second wanting to look for my face, even if I already have a face, the third wants dive. That’s all, “said Fadjroel, imitating Jokowi. . The second, March 15, 2021. Fadjroel said Jokowi does not intend to become president for three terms. Jokowi doesn’t want any more noise. “I have no intention, no interest in becoming president for 3 terms. The constitution imposes 2 terms, that’s what we must protect together. Don’t make any new noise, we are now focusing on managing the pandemic “said Fadjroel. “The president’s attitude on the above two occasions should be in the grip of all parties,” he concluded. [ray]







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos