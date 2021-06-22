Vax For All-Free For All ”, says PM Modi! Why do people always pay big dollars in hospitals?







“Vax for all, free for all” declares PM Modi! Why do people always pay big dollars in hospitals? Former MLC Ivan D’Souza at a press meeting also wants to know the same reason and warned of a protest if the district administration failed to provide free vaccination in the district Mangaluru: If you’ve seen it this morning, CM Yediyurappa’s government is once again spending BIG taxpayer dollars on front-page ads in major newspapers, bragging about Premier’s “VACCINE FOR ALL FREE FOR ALL” Minister Narendra Modi, as the World’s Largest Free Vaccine Campaign. The ad further states “Corona will lose, India will win !, and free COVID-19 vaccination for all over 18 begins in India today; Until now, the vaccine has been free for people 45 and over; The vaccines will be available free of charge at government-run vaccination centers. Together, let’s defeat COVID-19. Get vaccinated yourself. The advertisement further reads: “The Indian government provides free vaccines to all states; The central government has so far provided 30 crore doses of vaccine; Three vaccines approved in India so far, several new vaccines under approval. Get vaccinated, stay safe. Vaccines are safe, ignore the rumors. Adopt appropriate COVID-19 behavior even after vaccination. Visit www.cowin.gov.in to register and get full details on vaccination centers and vaccines.

And the ad also carries a message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating: “The central government is launching the ‘Free Vaccination for All’ campaign for all Indians from today (June 22). The biggest beneficiaries of this phase of India’s vaccination campaign will be the poor, middle class and youth of the country. We all need to make a commitment to get vaccinated. Together, we will defeat COVID-19 ”. Well said by PM Modi and his government in providing free vaccines to all Indian people, but why only vaccines are provided free in government run vaccination centers? Why does the government not provide the vaccines also in the private hospitals, where the people, who are also Indians, pay a lot of money in the private hospitals to get the vaccine. It sounds like a policy of total discrimination by PM Modi and his government against all Indians, regardless of caste and creed. At a press conference held at Congress Bhavan, Mallikatta, Mangaluru Former MLC Ivan D’Souza said: “There are a bunch of billboards, banners and even front page ads in the newspapers saying that vaccination will be given free of charge to everyone. Unfortunately, private hospitals charge huge rates between Rs 750 and over Rs 1000, depending on the brand of vaccination. In this regard, I want a genuine response from MP Nalin Kumar Kateel and MP Vedavyas Kamath on whether vaccination is for the rich or the poor. Why can’t the district administration take the necessary steps to provide free vaccination to everyone and sell it for money since it is a life-saving drug? Therefore, everyone should get vaccinated for free, and this trade should not be done in the name of vaccination ”. “If the district administration does not take prompt action in this regard by providing free immunizations to everyone in the district, Congress will hold a protest. Regarding the lifting of containment, the district administration has failed to adopt the necessary effective measures. All stores should be allowed to run all day and allow buses to run so people can get to work or other commitments. Even the guidelines should be changed for weddings, where 100 guests should be allowed and not 50. Compensation for COVID victims should be increased to Rs 5 lakhs, ”added Ivan D’Souza. Like that: As Loading…







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos