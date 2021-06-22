Joe Bidens’ Justice Department May Defend Donald Trump In Capitol Riot Prosecution





WASHINGTON: Former US President Donald Trump may have an unlikely ally to defend him against lawsuits alleging he instigated the U.S. Capitol uprising: President Joe Bidens Justice Department. The Biden administration has paved the way for that possibility, say constitutional scholars and business lawyers, arguing in an unrelated libel case against Trump that presidents enjoy full immunity for their comments while in office – and the right to a defense by government lawyers. The Bidens Justice Department used that rationale in a surprise ruling this month to continue defending Trump in a case filed by E. Jean Carroll, who claims Trump raped her 25 years ago and then lied about it during her tenure, defaming her. This decision reaffirms the position taken by the ministry under the Trump administration. And that has profound implications for several ongoing lawsuits, including one brought by two U.S. Capitol officers seeking to hold Trump accountable for injuries sustained while defending the building in the Jan.6 attack. Lawyer Philip Andonian has said he is concerned that the Justice Department, using the same legal reasoning, will also defend Trump in a case that Andonian is pursuing on behalf of U.S. Representative Eric Swalwell, a Democrat from California. Swalwell alleges that Trump instigated the deadly January 6 riot in an attempt to prevent Congress from fulfilling its duty to certify Biden as the winner of the election. Andonian called the logic behind the department’s decision to defend Trump against Carroll’s libel suit alarming. The Justice Department appears to place no limits on a sitting president’s immunity from speaking on any matter deemed to be of public interest, Andonian said. The Justice Department declined to say whether it would use the same argument as a basis for intervening in the other lawsuits facing Trump. The White House did not respond to a request for comment, but previously said it had no role in the Department’s decision to defend Trump in the Carroll case or others. Trump faces more than a dozen ongoing investigations and prosecutions involving a wide range of issues, including allegations of sexual misconduct, financial disputes, and government investigations into his business dealings and efforts to overturn the election of 2020. But the Justice Department’s assertion of presidential immunity in the Carroll case would only be relevant to other cases involving his statements or actions during his tenure. The Justice Department set out its reasons for defending Trump in a June 7 brief in the Carroll case. After Carroll, a former magazine writer, wrote in 2019 that Trump had raped her, Trump – while in office – accused her of lying and said he had never met her. Carroll is one of more than 20 women who have accused Trump of sexual misconduct. The brief argues that Trump, like any president, is covered by federal laws, including the Westfall Act, which protect federal employees from prosecution for actions taken in the course of their work. While Trump’s remarks are undoubtedly unnecessary and inappropriate, according to the brief, he was acting within his office when he made them. Elected officials can and often must respond to allegations that cast doubt on their suitability for office, according to the argument. Addressing the public and the press on matters of public interest is undoubtedly part of the job of elected officials. A “titanic” legal error A leading constitutional expert has called the department’s position in the Carroll case an error that will be difficult to repair. It would be very difficult for the Justice Department to change course now, said Laurence Tribe, professor of constitutional law at Harvard University and frequent critic of Trump. The Titanic is aiming for the iceberg. Tribe and other critics of the department’s position say he makes no obvious distinctions between the official conduct of a president and matters that clearly fall outside the functions of the office. When a president says or does something illegal, they say, it does not warrant a taxpayer-funded defense by government lawyers. Tribe served as legal counsel for Trump’s second House impeachment, in which the former president was accused – but ultimately acquitted – of attempting to overturn legitimate election results to retain presidential power. Tribe said it would be outrageous for the Department to defend Trump against the U.S. Capitol riots lawsuits on the grounds that fomenting a violent insurgency, as accused in these lawsuits, fell within the job description of the President. Trump has denied responsibility for the violence on Capitol Hill. His lawyers said he was making political arguments, protected by the First Amendment, and not inciting people to riot. Jesse Binnall, a private attorney defending Trump in the Capitol Police case, the Swalwell case and at least two other pending lawsuits – declined to say whether he would seek the department’s intervention on Trump’s behalf in any of these questions. Such a request would oblige the Ministry of Justice to take an official position. Binnall has echoed the Justice Department’s immunity argument in briefs filed for some of these cases, but so far he has not directly asked the Department to intervene in any of them. . If the Justice Department ends up defending Trump in any of the other pending cases against him, he would still be able to keep his lawyer private, allowing him to protect his own interests if they diverge from those of the government. “Matters of Public Interest” While Trump was President, the Justice Department argued in the Carroll case that federal law gave him broad immunity from trial, adding that he was protected because he spoke of her in her role as president. A federal district court rejected the position in October, and the department filed an appeal in the dying days of Trump’s presidency. If the Justice Department wins on appeal, it would end the Carrolls case against Trump.

Carrolls attorney Roberta A. Kaplan said it was shocking that the department maintained the same argument under U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, who was appointed by Biden after the appeal was filed. In testimony before Congress, Garland defended his position by saying the department has a duty to follow the law rather than protect any administration. Sometimes that means we have to make a decision about the law that we would never have made and that we strongly disagree with politically, he said. The Department of Justice’s appeal in the Carroll case is pending before the 2nd United States Court of Appeals. The result could have implications for at least four other ongoing federal lawsuits against Trump. Three of them seek to hold Trump accountable for comments made in a January 6 speech shortly before the Capitol riots. They include the case filed by injured Capitol Hill police officers, as well as cases filed by Representative Swalwell and U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson, a Democrat from Mississippi. Thompson alleges that Trump violated federal law by instigating his supporters to prevent Congress from performing its official duties. The fourth case was filed by the Michigan Welfare Rights Organization, a low-income advocacy group. The lawsuit claims Trump deprived black voters of the right to vote by trying to overturn the results in Detroit, a predominantly black city, after the 2020 election. Andonian, the lawyer in Congressman Swalwell’s lawsuit against Trump, said he expected Trump’s lawyers to now adopt the Justice Department’s reasoning in claiming the former president was talking about matters of public interest in his Jan.6 speech. Trump continued that day with his false claims that the election was stolen from him through electoral fraud; assaulted Vice President Mike Pence for refusing to prevent Congress from certifying Bidens’ victory; and called on his supporters to march to the Capitol. Andonian and other lawyers argue that there is a legal distinction between Trump’s attacks on Carroll and his inflammatory speeches aimed at reversing his electoral loss. Ben Berwick, an attorney representing the Capitol Police, said Trump’s appearance at the Jan.6 rally just before the Capitol uprising amounted to a campaign rally unrelated to his official duties. It’s a different setting, he said, than the presidential press conference where Trump made statements about Carroll. He is effectively acting as a candidate, Berwick said. He has no official role in the certification of electoral votes. Joseph Sellers, an attorney representing Congressman Thompson in his case against Trump, admitted that Trump was well beyond the cover of presidential immunity. I don’t think anyone would think it falls within the president’s legitimate duties to encourage people to interfere with the workings of another branch of government, Sellers said. He was promoting an insurrection and a riot.





