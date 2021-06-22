Live Updates: Biden Still Seeking Way Forward for Infrastructure Proposal

Text size





President Joe Biden continues to push his legislative agenda forward as he tries to find a way forward for his infrastructure proposals. Bidens’ infrastructure negotiating team heads to Capitol Hill today to discuss a bipartisan 21 lawmaker proposal that includes $ 579 billion in new spending, CNN reported. The team includes Steve Ricchetti, advisor to the president and one of Bidens ‘closest advisers, National Economic Council director Brian Deese and Louisa Terrell, Bidens’ legislative affairs chief on Capitol Hill. On Monday, Biden spoke separately with Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema and West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin, two of the votes critical to approving his $ 4 trillion economic program. Both are also members of the bipartisan group. Biden also discussed the voting legislation during his meeting with Manchin, expressing his sincere appreciation for his efforts but stressing the urgency of the matter, which is expected to be raised in a procedural vote today. Manchin opposes the For the People Act and has offered his own compromises to the Democrats. Republicans, united against the bill, are expected to block the procedural vote.

China plans to maintain its pandemic border restrictions for at least a year amid concerns over variants and two major events in 2022, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Although China has administered more than a billion doses of the vaccine, Beijing will host the Winter Olympics from February, and later that year Chinese leader Xi Jinping is expected to run for a new term in Congress. Communist Party, a ten-year power transition. China limits new visas to people who have been vaccinated against the Chinese coronavirus and requires visitors to self-quarantine for at least 14 days to minimize the risk of importing the virus. It is also quelling outbreaks with lockdowns, mass testing and centralized quarantines. More … than 223 million residents, or about 16% of the population, are fully vaccinated, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The White House plans to announce today that the United States will likely miss President Joe Bidens’ target of partially immunizing 70% of adults by July 4. but will insist that he has succeeded beyond our highest expectations in returning to pre-pandemic normal, NBC News reported. The United States has vaccinated 70% of Americans aged 30 and over and is expected to reach that percentage among those aged 27 and over by Independence Day, will announce Jeffrey Zients, chief of the Covid response team -19 from the White House. But reaching that threshold for all adults will take a few extra weeks, he said. More … than 150 million Americans are now fully vaccinated against Covid-19, approximately 45% of the total population, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Although the pace of vaccination has slowed, the United States administered more than 849,000 and 610,000 doses on Sunday and Monday, respectively, according to White House Covid-19 data director Dr Cyrus Shahpar. As of Monday, 65.4% of adults and 87.3% of people 65 and older had received at least one shot of the vaccine, according to the CDC. It is the youngest and the teenagers who still have to catch up. The reality is that many young Americans felt that Covid-19 was not something that impacted them and were less eager to get shot, according to preliminary Zients remarks obtained by NBC News. Zients also plans to say the United States should meet Bidens’ second target of having 160 million Americans fully immunized by mid-July at the latest.

