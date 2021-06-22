When Boris Johnson will give a ‘Freedom Day’ update ahead of the July unlock

Last week Boris Johnson announced a four-week delay in ending lockdown restrictions, pushing the final stage of the roadmap back from June 21 to July 19.

However, the restrictions may be lifted two weeks earlier if data allows.

The Prime Minister has now received this data and is currently making a decision on whether the end of the lockdown could be brought forward to July 5.

The latest exclusives and the most cutting-edge analyzes, organized for your inbox

When will the next containment announcement be made?

The prime minister will announce whether the restrictions will be lifted early Monday, June 28, his spokesperson confirmed.

Monday will be the day we make the decision on this and we are monitoring the data closely, before providing a full update, they said on Tuesday.

The Cabinet concluded with a discussion of our continued response to Covid-19, they added.

The prime minister reaffirmed the government’s determination to ensure the roadmap is irreversible and said he is constantly reviewing data on cases, hospitalizations and deaths before a decision on the fourth step.

However, Mr Johnson is not expected to bring forward the end of the lockdown and stick with the July 19 unlock.

He downplayed the odds on Monday, saying the number of cases of Delta variants unfortunately continued to rise.

The number of cases is increasing by about 30% per week, hospitalizations are increasing by about the same amount and, unfortunately, intensive care admissions in intensive care, he said.

We have to be careful but follow the data all the time.

Will the restrictions be removed on July 19?

The Prime Minister has said he hopes July 19 will see the end of restrictions in England.

You can never rule out that there will be a new disease, a new horror that we just haven’t budgeted for or factored in, he said.

But looking at where we are at, the effectiveness of vaccines against all of the variants that we can currently see, I think it looks good that July 19 is that end point.

He added: Obviously there is great pressure on the NHS which is all the more reason to reduce the number of Covid cases now, give the NHS the breathing space it needs to cope to all those other pressures.

Would definitely invest to make sure they can.

What will change on July 19?

This is the new date when all legal limits to social contact should be dropped.

This means that people will be allowed to gather in groups of any size, that places like nightclubs will be allowed to reopen, and that big events like festivals can take place.

Until July 19, the Rule of Six will remain in place in indoor spaces and groups of up to 30 will be allowed outdoors. Pubs and restaurants will remain table service only.

I apologize for all the disappointment in going a little slower, the PM said as he announced the delay.

He added that the country needed to give the NHS a few crucial extra weeks to put these remaining blows on the arms of those in need.