Chirag Paswan Hurt by BJP’s Silence, Says “My Father Ram Vilas Paswan Supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi Like a Rock” | India News





New Delhi: Lok Janshakti party leader Chirag Paswan for the first time expressed disappointment with the BJP for not standing by its side as it expected their intervention during “difficult” times. The LJP leader said he was “hurt” by the silence of the BJP as he fought his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras to retain control of the party. He added that his relations with the Saffron Party cannot remain “one-sided” and that he will consider all possibilities regarding his future political steps if attempts to corner him continue. “Their silence really hurts. My father Ram Vilas Paswan and I have supported BJP like a rock, but they are not there when I expected them in such difficult times,” Chirag Paswan told PTI. He stressed, however, that he retained his faith in Modi and said: “But if you are cornered, pushed and forced to make a decision, then the party will consider all the odds. The LJP will have to make a decision on its future policy based on who supported it and who did not. “ When asked whether the BJP contacted him during the current crisis and to speculation about his role in the split, he said it was not “appropriate” for the Saffron Party to remain silent while the JD (U) was working to “conceive” a split within the LJP. The BJP maintained that the LJP crisis is an internal matter of the regional party. He alleged that the party of the chief minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar, had played a “visible” role in the split of his party and that he used to do so.

Kumar never wanted a Dalit leader to gain stature and had previously tried to weaken the LJP founder and his father, he said, citing a JD (U) story wooing LJP leaders to its ratings. Amid speculation that his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras, who led a group of five MPs against Paswan and was recognized as LJP leader in Lok Sabha, could be inducted into the Union Cabinet, the two-term MP asserted that if the BJP offered Paras a ministerial berth as an LJP candidate then such a decision would not be acceptable to him. Paras may be inducted as an independent or in any other capacity, but his representation as an LJP candidate will not be acceptable to him, Paswan said, adding that it is now up to the electoral commission to decide on rival demands. concerning the faction that represents the party. . Ram Vilas Paswan was Cabinet Minister in the Modi government since he first came to power in 2014 and until his death last year. Chirag Paswan said “friends” of the rival RJD-Congress alliance in Bihar had contacted him to join them, but added that his priority was not an alliance but to face the political and legal battle with the rival faction. While five of the six LJP MPs are with Paras, Chirag Paswan said more than 90 percent of the party’s leaders are with him.







